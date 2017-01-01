Ag Aviation No.2 Photo CD Review

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review November 2017 Title Ag Aviation No.2 Publisher Aero Research Published 2017 ISBN None Format 151 very high resolution JPEGs MSRP (USD) $12.95

Review

Aero Research has released a new title in their civil aviation series, this time focused on crop dusters and agricultural support aviation. This is disc 2 in this series, with disc one released in 2013. Once again I used my image browser to scan through the aircraft on the disc and I was quite impressed with the selection of aircraft.

As with the previous releases, many of these images are provided at 4000 pixels wide. All of the photos are color and all are out of various collections. Some were taken while the aircraft were in service.

So what kind of aircraft will you find on the disc? Well more than you might expect in this business. In addition to the wide range of purpose-built crop dusters, you have a number of warbirds converted to that purpose including a PB4Y, A-26, TBM, and more.

For the modeler, you'll see lots of good details and color information for tackling that next tanker conversion project.

This is a nice selection of imagery that you won't find available in such clarity and size. This title is recommended!

You can purchase this reference or any of their other photo CDs directly from their website www.aeroresearchcds.com or via email ( AeroResearch@Charter.net).

My sincere thanks to Aero Research for this review sample!