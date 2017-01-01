F-4 Phantom II Limited Edition Special No.1 Photo CD Review

Date of Review May 2017
Publisher Aero Research
Published 2017
Format 105 high resolution JPEGs
MSRP (USD) FREE

If you've been following the photo CD releases from Aero Research, you know that they have a massive library of imagery of aircraft from around the world and across a nice cross-section of time from after World War II to near-present. The vast majority of these photos are color and provide an invaluable resource for researching various aircraft and/or modeling subjects.

Until the end of May 2017, Aero Research is offering a FREE photo CD that will never be offered again. It is not for sale, but will be provided to anyone that purchases one or more of their photo CDs before the end of May. This special edition is focused on the Navy's F-4 Phantom II and provides 105 color images that fill significant voids in my own research. None of these photos have been previously released nor will be due to the fact that they are not up to the high standards used by Aero Research, but are nevertheless worth having! Where the images on the standard photo CDs are 4000 pixels wide, these images are only 2000 pixels wide.

Since this photo CD is all Phantoms, there are some great shots out of NAS Point Mugu including the first image on the right, the F-4J we nicknamed 'Frankenphantom'. Hasegawa released this aircraft in kit form which is the F-4J that has an F-4B radome and the slatted F-4S wing. What is interesting about the photo here is that at the time of this photo, Frankenphantom had not yet received its F-4S slats. You'll find a nice variety of subjects from the F-4A to the F-4S as well as the RF-4B.

You can obtain this reference by purchasing any of their other photo CDs directly from their website www.aeroresearchcds.com or via email ( AeroResearch@Charter.net).

