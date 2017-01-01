Figure Modelling 19 Book Review

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review September 2017 Title Figure Modelling 19 Author Multiple Publisher Mr. Black Publications Published 2017 ISBN - Format 50 pages, softbound MSRP (USD) $29.95

Review

Mr. Black is back with the 19th edition of their Figure Modelling title, each one looking at the assembly, modifications, painting, and finishing of a variety of figure subjects and scales. Each project provides some unique ideas and insights on how you can replicate each author's results.

The subjects in this issue include:

Manfred Albrecht Freilherr von Richtofen 'The Red Baron' - 200mm

Roman Legionary 1st Century AD - 54mm

British 8th Army in North Africa 1941-1943 - 50mm

Flankenfeuer Le Bourget 1870 - 120mm

'Hell on Wheels' - 2nd US Armored Division - 180mm

Francois L'Olonnais 1634-1671 - 75mm

Dwarf Veteran - 200mm

SS Panzer Crewman - 50mm

Each figure build walks you through a step-by-step process with an associated image to show what the result of each step is supposed to look like. This is helpful for me as I've seen where a step is applied and there are one or more photos but I can't see the difference. While there are several how-to titles on the market for aspiring figure modelers, each subject can be significantly different and having similar builds to examine can make that project easier to master.

Recommended!

My sincere thanks to Megahobby for this review sample!