Figure Modelling 19 Book Review
By Michael Benolkin
|Date of Review
|September 2017
|Title
|Figure Modelling 19
|Author
|Multiple
|Publisher
|Mr. Black Publications
|Published
|2017
|ISBN
|-
|Format
|50 pages, softbound
|MSRP (USD)
|$29.95
Review
Mr. Black is back with the 19th edition of their Figure Modelling title, each one looking at the assembly, modifications, painting, and finishing of a variety of figure subjects and scales. Each project provides some unique ideas and insights on how you can replicate each author's results.
The subjects in this issue include:
- Manfred Albrecht Freilherr von Richtofen 'The Red Baron' - 200mm
- Roman Legionary 1st Century AD - 54mm
- British 8th Army in North Africa 1941-1943 - 50mm
- Flankenfeuer Le Bourget 1870 - 120mm
- 'Hell on Wheels' - 2nd US Armored Division - 180mm
- Francois L'Olonnais 1634-1671 - 75mm
- Dwarf Veteran - 200mm
- SS Panzer Crewman - 50mm
Each figure build walks you through a step-by-step process with an associated image to show what the result of each step is supposed to look like. This is helpful for me as I've seen where a step is applied and there are one or more photos but I can't see the difference. While there are several how-to titles on the market for aspiring figure modelers, each subject can be significantly different and having similar builds to examine can make that project easier to master.
Recommended!
My sincere thanks to Megahobby for this review sample!