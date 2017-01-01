Scale Model Handbook - WWII Special Book Review

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review January 2017 Title Scale Model Handbook - WWII Special Author Multiple Publisher Mr. Black Publications Published 2016 ISBN - Format 80 pages, softbound MSRP (USD) $44.95

Review

Here is a special edition of the Scale Modelling Handbook - this issue looks primarily at figures and busts. Each project provides some unique ideas and insights on how you can replicate each author's results.

The subjects in this issue include:

Deutsches Afrika Korps - North Africa 1942 - 50mm

Rasputitsa! - 50mm

LAH Kharkov 1943 - 50mm

SS Unterscharfuerer - 75mm

WWII US BAR Gunner - 50mm

Japanese Officer in Tropical Hell - 75mm

Oberleutnant Georg Briel - DAK - 120mm

On The Edge of No Man's Land - 180mm

Tripoli, 1941 - The DAK is here! - 50mm

Stalingrad, 1942 - 50mm

German DAG Infantry North Afrika WWII - 180mm

Tips For Beginners

Blitzkrieg - Vorwaerts - 50mm

Royal Armoured Corps AFV Crew - 50mm

Battle of Moscow, 1941-42 - 50mm

The coverage ranges from building one or more figures and applying modifications to create a pose or part of a scene, adding details to the uniforms to enhance or correct a figure's appearance, then the detailed steps of painting the figure to bring it (them) to life. As the title indicates, the subjects in this special edition are from World War II with a nice diversity of subjects, though there is some emphasis on topics from the Germans in North Africa and the Germans on the Russian Front.

For me, the best feature is 'On The Edge of No Man's Land' which is a large bust of a Russian soldier who appears to be going into battle. The composition of the figure shows the soldier in prayer or reflection while holding a rosary which illustrates the adage that there are no atheists in the foxhole. While the sculpting and composition of the bust is impressive, it would still be inanimate without good painting and where is where the author does an excellent job. Not only does he provide a detailed step-by-step instruction of how to apply the paints, he also provides the colors, types of paint, and even translucence information to help replicate his steps. the result is stunning.

This is another great work from Mr. Black Publications and while the focus is on WWII, the techniques can be applied across a far greater range of subjects. Well done!

Recommended!

My sincere thanks to Stevens International for this review sample!