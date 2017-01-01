Scale Model Handbook - WWII Special Book Review
By Michael Benolkin
|Date of Review
|January 2017
|Title
|Scale Model Handbook - WWII Special
|Author
|Multiple
|Publisher
|Mr. Black Publications
|Published
|2016
|ISBN
|-
|Format
|80 pages, softbound
|MSRP (USD)
|$44.95
Review
Here is a special edition of the Scale Modelling Handbook - this issue looks primarily at figures and busts. Each project provides some unique ideas and insights on how you can replicate each author's results.
The subjects in this issue include:
- Deutsches Afrika Korps - North Africa 1942 - 50mm
- Rasputitsa! - 50mm
- LAH Kharkov 1943 - 50mm
- SS Unterscharfuerer - 75mm
- WWII US BAR Gunner - 50mm
- Japanese Officer in Tropical Hell - 75mm
- Oberleutnant Georg Briel - DAK - 120mm
- On The Edge of No Man's Land - 180mm
- Tripoli, 1941 - The DAK is here! - 50mm
- Stalingrad, 1942 - 50mm
- German DAG Infantry North Afrika WWII - 180mm
- Tips For Beginners
- Blitzkrieg - Vorwaerts - 50mm
- Royal Armoured Corps AFV Crew - 50mm
- Battle of Moscow, 1941-42 - 50mm
The coverage ranges from building one or more figures and applying modifications to create a pose or part of a scene, adding details to the uniforms to enhance or correct a figure's appearance, then the detailed steps of painting the figure to bring it (them) to life. As the title indicates, the subjects in this special edition are from World War II with a nice diversity of subjects, though there is some emphasis on topics from the Germans in North Africa and the Germans on the Russian Front.
For me, the best feature is 'On The Edge of No Man's Land' which is a large bust of a Russian soldier who appears to be going into battle. The composition of the figure shows the soldier in prayer or reflection while holding a rosary which illustrates the adage that there are no atheists in the foxhole. While the sculpting and composition of the bust is impressive, it would still be inanimate without good painting and where is where the author does an excellent job. Not only does he provide a detailed step-by-step instruction of how to apply the paints, he also provides the colors, types of paint, and even translucence information to help replicate his steps. the result is stunning.
This is another great work from Mr. Black Publications and while the focus is on WWII, the techniques can be applied across a far greater range of subjects. Well done!
Recommended!
My sincere thanks to Stevens International for this review sample!