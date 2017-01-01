Bristol Brigand Book Review

Date of Review November 2017 Title Bristol Brigand Author Tony Buttler Publisher Guideline Publications Published 2017 (reprinted) ISBN n/a Format 28 pages, softbound MSRP (GBP) £11.00

Review

If you missed this slim study the first time around, grab it now.

Warpaint has reprinted Bristol Brigand – no.68 in the publisher's popular range.

Author Tony Buttler kick-starts contents with background notes on Brigand antecedents – the Bristol Buckingham and Buckmaster.

Coverage then recaps Brigand development, description and deployment. Somewhat synonymous with postwar British counterinsurgency operations, the aircraft served in, for instance, Aden, Africa's Horn and Malaysia – the last most associated with the type.

Buttler also shoehorns fascinating facts into his compact narrative. Did you know that the Brigand was "able to shoot itself down" – a "capability", the author wryly adds, "that fortunately very few aircraft have possessed"?

Five pages of Richard J. Caruana's superb color plates provide plenty of model project schemes. Drawings to 1:72 scale and B&W and color photos also illustrate the account.

Only Valom produced an injection-molded Brigand – to 1:72 scale. And a lamentably, but understandably brief list recaps available kits and accessories.

Tables summarize aircraft production, unit service and specifications. A two-page "in detail" spread completes contents.

Recommended!

My sincere thanks to Guideline Publications for this review sample!