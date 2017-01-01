Douglas C-54/R5D Skymaster Book Review

Date of Review January 2017 Title Douglas C-54/R5D Skymaster Author Charles Stafrace Publisher Guideline Publications Published 2016 ISBN n/a Format 96 pages, softbound MSRP (GBP) £19.50

Review

Modeling Revell's new 1:72 C-54? Tackling Minicraft's 1:144 DC-4?

Get this handy handbook.

Charles Stafrace deftly details the remarkably rich career of this legendary transport in Douglas C-54/R5D Skymaster and DC-4 – 109th installment in the perennially popular "Warplanes" series.

Grab your sunglasses!

Dozens of color, B&W and detail shots grace this succinct, 96-page study. And at least eleven pages of stunning color plates by Richard J. Caruana provide plenty of inspiration for modelers of Revell's and Minicraft's respective releases.

Tables include specifications, users, variants, production by construction numbers and more. Much more. Sections also cover Canadair-built derivatives and worldwide airline use. Three pages of "In Detail" shots also offer close-ups for detail enthusiasts. 1:72-scale drawings capture the aircraft's size. And a helpful list recaps model kits, decals and accessories.

Start planning that C-54 project!

I thoroughly enjoyed this terrific tome. Make it your introduction to one of history's most versatile, widely used aircraft.

Recommended!

My sincere thanks to Guideline Publications for this review sample!