Westland Scout and Wasp Book Review

Date of Review August 2017 Title Westland Scout and Wasp Author Adrian M. Balch Publisher Guideline Publications Published 2017 ISBN n/a Format 48 pages, softbound MSRP (GBP) £15.00

Review

Among Britain's most successful and versatile helicopter families, the Westland Scout and Wasp respectively served the British Army and Royal Navy for decades. They also saw widespread international use.

Warpaint's monograph, number 110 in the popular range, features dozens of color and B&W photographs, 1:48-scale drawings, tables, extended captions, and specifications – all in 52 pithy pages, including covers.

Design & development notes kick-start contents. UK use – domestic and "overseas", including Royal Marines – follows. And "flying the Scout" and Army Air Corps "Eagles" display team sections season the study.

Country-by-country service summaries then recap international deliveries, deployment, colors and markings. A small section covers civilian examples. And seven "in detail" pages offer Scout and Wasp close-up shots – inside and out.

Eight pages of Richard J. Caruana's excellent color plates also provide plenty of model project inspiration. But since only one kit of each type – Airfix's 1:72 Scout and Fujimi's 1:48 Wasp – were ever manufactured, Warpaint's usual list of available models, decals and accessories proved understandably anemic.

Still, if you're building either kit, grab this handy handbook!

My sincere thanks to Guideline Publications for this review sample!