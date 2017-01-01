Vought OS2U KingfisherBook Review

Date of Review August 2017 Title Vought OS2U Kingfisher Author Kev Darling Publisher Guideline Publications Published 2017 ISBN n/a Format 48 pages, softbound MSRP (GBP) £14.50

Review

America's iconic WWII floatplane enjoys Warpaint treatment in the 111th installment of the perennially popular series.

Spanning just 48 pages, Vought OS2U Kingfisher begins with design, development and initial deployment notes. Text next turns to international Kingfisher use - then swiftly segues to an airframe and performance brief, before recapping WWII combat service.

Like all Warpaint titles, plenty of pretty pictures support the subject.

Dozens of color, B&W and "In Detail" shots grace this succinct study. So do excellent 1:48-scale plans to fact-check Monogram's kit. And seven pages of 1:72 color plates by Richard J. Caruana pack plenty of project inspiration.

Author Kev Darling also shoehorns absorbing anecdotes and fascinating facts into his account. How about that legendary rescue of US WWI ace Captain Eddie Rickenbacker by OS2U "The Bug"? And would you buy three surplus Kingfisher airframes for just £25? I certainly would!

But Dominica is a completely different country from the Dominican Republic. And the Soviet warship Murmansk was the former USS Milwaukee (CL-5) - not an "ex-Italian light cruiser".

Another great Warpaint installment. Colorful. Compact. And convenient. With Kingfisher kits available in all three major scales - 1:32, 1:48 and 1:72 - it's a handy handbook on any OS2U project.

My sincere thanks to Guideline Publications for this review sample!