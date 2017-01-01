The French Air Force in North Africa Vol.2 Book Review
By David L. Veres
|Date of Review
|June 2017
|Title
|The French Air Force in North Africa Vol.2
|Author
|Alain Crosnier
|Publisher
|Histoire & Collections Publications
|Published
|2016
|ISBN
|9782352504214
|Format
|192 pages, hardbound
|MSRP (USD)
|$44.95
Review
Alain Crosnier's copiously illustrated chronicle of the French Air Force in North Africa continues with L'armée de l'air en Afrique du Nord: Maroc, Algérie, Tunisie, 1940-1967 (Tome 2).
A bit shorter than Volume 1, this splendid photographic survey from Histoire & Collections – available in North America from Casemate – spans 192 pages.
Like its kick-off companion, volume 2 sports a wealth of images – at least 1,300 by my quick count. Camouflage & markings. Heraldry. Personal decorations. Codes. And more. It's a remarkable resource for model project inspiration and reference.
Chronologically cataloged by units and types, Crosnier's compendium charts the total range of French warplanes in North Africa:
- COIN
- bomber
- reconnaissance
- transport
- rotary wing
- miscellaneous
With postwar anti-colonial conflicts, France pioneered counterinsurgency airpower. And Crosnier's study sports lots of armed transports and trainers – especially trainers.
MS 475s. SIPA 111As. T-6s. And T-28/Fennec variants. Loads of T-6s and T-28s. In fact, North American's legendary designs darn near dominate coverage.
Lots of rarities, too. That view of SASM 99's "last" LeO 453S – eight derelict fuselages – almost brought me to tears. So did those l'École nationale professionnelle de l'Air (ENPA) shots on page 174.
My kingdom for a time machine!
As before, some high school French will probably help English-only readers surmount any "language barrier".
Grab this sumptuous, picture-packed study – both volumes!
My sincere thanks to Casemate Publishing for this review sample!