The French Air Force in North Africa Vol.2 Book Review

Date of Review June 2017 Title The French Air Force in North Africa Vol.2 Author Alain Crosnier Publisher Histoire & Collections Publications Published 2016 ISBN 9782352504214 Format 192 pages, hardbound MSRP (USD) $44.95

Review

Alain Crosnier's copiously illustrated chronicle of the French Air Force in North Africa continues with L'armée de l'air en Afrique du Nord: Maroc, Algérie, Tunisie, 1940-1967 (Tome 2).

A bit shorter than Volume 1, this splendid photographic survey from Histoire & Collections – available in North America from Casemate – spans 192 pages.

Like its kick-off companion, volume 2 sports a wealth of images – at least 1,300 by my quick count. Camouflage & markings. Heraldry. Personal decorations. Codes. And more. It's a remarkable resource for model project inspiration and reference.

Chronologically cataloged by units and types, Crosnier's compendium charts the total range of French warplanes in North Africa:

COIN

bomber

reconnaissance

transport

rotary wing

miscellaneous

With postwar anti-colonial conflicts, France pioneered counterinsurgency airpower. And Crosnier's study sports lots of armed transports and trainers – especially trainers.

MS 475s. SIPA 111As. T-6s. And T-28/Fennec variants. Loads of T-6s and T-28s. In fact, North American's legendary designs darn near dominate coverage.

Lots of rarities, too. That view of SASM 99's "last" LeO 453S – eight derelict fuselages – almost brought me to tears. So did those l'École nationale professionnelle de l'Air (ENPA) shots on page 174.

My kingdom for a time machine!

As before, some high school French will probably help English-only readers surmount any "language barrier".

Grab this sumptuous, picture-packed study – both volumes!

My sincere thanks to Casemate Publishing for this review sample!