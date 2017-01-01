Cybermodeler Online Scale Modeling Magazine

The French Air Force in North Africa Vol.2

The French Air Force in North Africa Vol.2 Book Review

By David L. Veres

Date of Review June 2017 Title The French Air Force in North Africa Vol.2
Author Alain Crosnier Publisher Histoire & Collections Publications
Published 2016 ISBN 9782352504214
Format 192 pages, hardbound MSRP (USD) $44.95

Review

Alain Crosnier's copiously illustrated chronicle of the French Air Force in North Africa continues with L'armée de l'air en Afrique du Nord: Maroc, Algérie, Tunisie, 1940-1967 (Tome 2).

A bit shorter than Volume 1, this splendid photographic survey from Histoire & Collections – available in North America from Casemate – spans 192 pages.

Like its kick-off companion, volume 2 sports a wealth of images – at least 1,300 by my quick count. Camouflage & markings. Heraldry. Personal decorations. Codes. And more. It's a remarkable resource for model project inspiration and reference.

Chronologically cataloged by units and types, Crosnier's compendium charts the total range of French warplanes in North Africa:

  • COIN
  • bomber
  • reconnaissance
  • transport
  • rotary wing
  • miscellaneous

With postwar anti-colonial conflicts, France pioneered counterinsurgency airpower. And Crosnier's study sports lots of armed transports and trainers – especially trainers.

MS 475s. SIPA 111As. T-6s. And T-28/Fennec variants. Loads of T-6s and T-28s. In fact, North American's legendary designs darn near dominate coverage.

Lots of rarities, too. That view of SASM 99's "last" LeO 453S – eight derelict fuselages – almost brought me to tears. So did those l'École nationale professionnelle de l'Air (ENPA) shots on page 174.

My kingdom for a time machine!

As before, some high school French will probably help English-only readers surmount any "language barrier".

Grab this sumptuous, picture-packed study – both volumes!

My sincere thanks to Casemate Publishing for this review sample!

