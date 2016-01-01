Cybermodeler Online Scale Modeling Magazine

Shep Paine’s Armor Modelers Guide

Shep Paine’s Armor Modelers Guide Book Review

By David L. Veres

Date of Review December 2016 Title Shep Paine’s Armor Modelers Guide
Author Jim DeRogatis Publisher Kalmbach
Published 2016 ISBN 9781627003933
Format 144 pages, softbound MSRP (USD) $24.95

Review

In his last book, the late, great Shep Paine decisively demystifies tank modeling in Kalmbach's Shep Paine's Armor Modelers Guide.

In preparation before Paine's demise, contents depart from the legendary modeler's typical approach by showcasing work by other talented enthusiasts. Ably edited by Jim DeRogatis, coverage broadly divides into two parts:

  • ten sections on "The Basics" and
  • eight individual "Projects".

The latter feature superb, step-by-step guidance. Sequential photos further illumine the information. And a modeler biography with tribute text to Paine's influence concludes each.

Sections on painting figures alone are enlightening exercises in chemistry and physics. After reading this book, how can anyone regard scale modeling as a one-dimensional activity?

Text also offers dozens of cool tips and techniques. Have you considered "acrylic [bathtub] caulk" for miniature mortar? I hadn't either!

Is Shep Paine's Armor Modelers Guide the final word? Hardly. As long as modelers value artistry, creativity and innovation, Shep Paine's legacy will thrive.

And that's the lesson Kalmbach's ripping reference packs for hobbyists. Raw novices and seasoned pros alike will value this handy handbook.

Recommended!

