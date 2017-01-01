Out of this World Modeling Book Review

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review August 2017 Title Out of this World Modeling Edutor Aaron Skinner Publisher Kalmbach Published 2017 ISBN 9781627003988 Format 142 pages, softbound MSRP (USD) $24.95

Review

Kalmbach Publishing, producers of FineScale Modeler, has released this new 'how-to' title for science fiction modelers. As with similar titles from Kalmbach, Out of this World Modeling starts off with the very basics of modeling oriented to someone embarking on their first project. In each of the 16 projects published here, the tips, techniques, and tricks are increasingly more complex. Unless you're a skilled figure modeler, Chapter 3 tackles the task of recreating realistic faces in plastic and paint. By Chapter 16, you're scratchbuilding a Star Wars craft from scratch.

This title looks at the following subjects/topics:

Explore new techniques, seek out new projects (Polar Lights USS Enterprise)

Spray on target which airbrushing (Revell X-Wing)

Produce purr-fect plastic figures (Moebius Catwoman)

Improve and pose post-apocalyptic foes (Hasegawa Ma.K.)

Light up the supersonic Dragonfly (Moebius Dragonfly)

Paint a fantastic Flaptter (Bandai Flaptter)

Elevate Boba Fett to contest quality (Bandai Boba Fett)

Sink your claws into a superhero (Polar Lights Wolverine)

Holy simply modeling techniques! (Polar Lights Batmobile)

Make a Viper see red (Moebius Viper Mk.I)

Working with resin is a ball (Skyhook Models Xenomorph)

Master Gundam style (Bandai RX-78)

Try a super stellar vinyl vignette (Dragon Groot with Rocket)

Replicate an extraterrestrial RV (Moebius LIS Chariot)

Light and detail a Star Destroyer (Revell Republic Star Destroyer)

Start a starfighter from scratch (Y-Wing)

This title offers nice information for modelers of all skill levels, whether tackling specific model projects, or broadening your modeling skills. You'll want a copy for your reading room to help inspire you as well as make you one with your hobby bench!

Recommended!

My sincere thanks to Kalmbach Publishing Company for this review copy.