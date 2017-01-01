Building Trumpeter's 1/32 Scale SBD-1 Dauntless Book Review

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review August 2017 Title Building Trumpeter's 1/32 Scale SBD-1 Dauntless Author Mike Ashey Publisher Mike Ashey Publishing Published 2017 ISBN - Format 30 pages, three-ring MSRP (USD) $6.95

Here's a relatively new publisher - Mike Ashey Publishing. Mike decided to combine the intuitive step-by-step photo-based instructions together with a format that is easy to use on the workbench. This title covers the Trumpeter 1/32 SBD-1 Dauntless but you'll find good information in here for any of their Dauntlesses (and they did them all).

If you look at the sample images, you can see a similar format to some of the better European modeling magazines (when you can find them), but unlike those magazines, each title is focused on one subject from beginning to end and has no advertising. What's more, each title comes wrapped and ready to be loaded into a three-ring binder. With this binder approach, you can open each page flat without fighting the binding or breaking the binding of some publications. Each page is printed with full-color photography and instructions provided in English only.

This title provide useful insights and tips for building this Trumpeter kit including techniques for reinforcing the wings and tail sections, wiring the engine, masking those canopies, and much more.

One other advantage to this series is that you can order what you need, when you need them, or collection them all for future projects. Stop by Mike Ashey Publishing (www.mikeashey.com) for more information.

My sincere thanks to Mike Ashey Publishing for this review copy!