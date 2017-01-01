The Weathering Magazine - What If Magazine Review

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review January 2017 Title The Weathering Magazine - What If Author Multiple Publisher Ammo of Mig Jimenez Published 2016 ISBN N/A Format 78 pages, softbound MSRP (Euro) 8,00€

Review

Here's an interesting title out of the Weathering Magazine's line-up - 'What if'. The concept of What If? in the modeling world offers a great deal of creative freedom as well as humor, including areas like Luft '46 and the various science fiction/fantasy universes. But like other modeling subjects, even notional subjects become worn and weathered with use, hence this edition of the Weathering Magazine. Some of the projects covered in this edition:

T-14 Armata in the Syrian Army

Haunebu German Flying Saucer

Soviet Navy F-14 Tomcat

US Navy Su-27 Flanker

E-75 German Tank in Berlin, 1946

TIE Figher 'Red Five'

King Tiger of the Imperial Japanese Army

Each of the authors take their subjects from completion of the basic kit through the steps and painting and weathering to add some plausibility to the final result. The Syrian T-14, as built and painted by Mig Jimenez, looks like a prediction that is not far from happening in the real world. While the role reversal of the F-14 and Su-27 is interesting and just fun, the Haunebu article provides some nice techniques for weathering and chipping multi-color camouflage subjects. The Haunebu itself was interesting when one company released the subject in 1/144 scale resin followed by a Chinese company that produced it in 1/72 styrene. Now we have several more kits of the subject including a recent 1/72 kit with detailed interior. I hope you were in the market for flying saucers...

As always, The Weathering Magazine delivers some great ideas and techniques with each issue. Check them out and you might want to track down some of these back-issues as well!

My sincere thanks to Ammo of Mig Jimenez for this review copy!