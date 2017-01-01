The Weathering Magazine - Real Magazine Review

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review April 2017 Title The Weathering Magazine - Real Author Multiple Publisher Ammo of Mig Jimenez Published 2016 ISBN N/A Format 62 pages, softbound MSRP (Euro) 8,00€

Here is the December edition of The Weathering Magazine, this time focused on 'reality'. This is an interesting premise as we've seen in past issues where the builders/artists apply their colors and weathing on various subjects to tell a story. In this edition, each of the builders start with one or more photographs of a real subject, then walk through the process of replicating the look in scale.

Some of the projects covered in this edition:

Leopard C2 Mexas

Retired Giant (M61 locomotive)

Okinawa Special Farewell (F-4EJ)

The Black Hole (Kilo-class submarine)

Chieftain Abandoned

Each of the authors provide insight into recreating realistic weathering effects using different approaches (filters, washes, oil dot, etc.) and combinations thereof. As mentioned above, the focus here is replicating the photo and you'll see in these images where it is difficult to pick out the real subject versus the model.

This issue also has an interview with Elizabeth Wiese, one of the founders of Ammo of Mig as well as the wife of Mig Jimenez. You may have heard that she had been diagnosed with a serious brain tumor and this interview talks about how she took the news and how she's moving forward. The good news is that as of the date of this article, she's progressed well through her treatments.

If you're looking for good tutorials in how to replicate reality or step up the effects a bit to tell a story, this series is worth having on your shelf.

My sincere thanks to Ammo of Mig Jimenez for this review copy!