The Weathering Aircraft - Chipping Magazine Review

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review April 2017 Title The Weathering Aircraft - Chipping Author Multiple Publisher Ammo of Mig Jimenez Published 2016 ISBN N/A Format 66 pages, softbound MSRP (Euro) 9,00€

Review

You might recognize this series, we've had the privilege of seeing earlier editions produced under the banner of Accion Press Modellismo but we've seen this transition over to the banner of Ammo of Mig Jimenez. The move is a good one and the quality these issues have not changed one bit. This edition covers the art of replicating paint wear - chipping. There are a variety of techniques 'out there' to replicate chipping and Ammo of Mig Jimenez produces a range of chipping products which are explained in the articles in this issue.

Some of the key 'subjects' in this issue include a French F4U Corsair, Turkish F-100 Super Sabre, Soviet Hurricane, IJA Ki-84, Luftwaffe Me 262, and Rebel Alliance Y-Wing. In each work, the builders show how to replicate the variety of chipping wear that happens on a painted airframe including leading edge wear, walking/stepping surface wear, access panel open/close wear, and simple age/sun exposure wear.

Each of the authors provide insight into how to plan and paint each layer of your paint scheme to replicate the various levels of chipping wear so that you can replicate these techniques with your own projects. With the growing number of highly detailed scale models coming on the market, you'll want to read these issues to help you get the most out of each project.

My sincere thanks to Ammo of Mig Jimenez for this review copy!