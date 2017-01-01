The Weathering Aircraft - Base Colors Magazine Review

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review May 2017 Title The Weathering Aircraft - Base Colors Author Multiple Publisher Ammo of Mig Jimenez Published 2016 ISBN N/A Format 66 pages, softbound MSRP (Euro) 9,00€

Review

Here's another release in the Weathering Aircraft magazine, this time focused on base colors. This issue goes back to the fundamentals to stress proper preparation of the model (seams, mold marks, etc.), application of primer, and a solid base coat. From here, the authors take different paths to achieve their results from pre-shading a model before base coat to skipping pre-shading and performing post-shading. At least one covers the art of multi-layer paint chipping to show the wear of paint through the base color and the factory primer color into the bare metal. Some of the projects covered in this edition:

F-117A Nighthawk- Tamiya 1/48

Bf 109F-4 - Hasegawa 1/48

Hawk T1 - Revell 1/32

F-14B Tomcat - Hasegawa 1/48

Zero Fighter Model 21 - Tamiya 1/32

Horten 229 - Zoukei Mura 1/48

P-38J Lightning - Academy 1/72

Starfighter N1 - Finemolds 1/72

Each of the authors provide insight into their techniques which provide you with a variety of approaches to achieve an effect. Take for example the F-117 article that shows how an all-black subject can be modulated and shaded to bring out details that would otherwise be hidden in a monotonous monocolor. The Ho 229 brings out techniques that have been previously covered on different ways to create sheet wood patterns using overlay masks, oil paints, or decals.

With the growing number of highly detailed scale models coming on the market, you'll want to read these issues to help you get the most out of each project.

My sincere thanks to Ammo of Mig Jimenez for this review copy!