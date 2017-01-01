The Encyclopedia of Aircraft Modelling Techniques Part 5 Book Review
By Michael Benolkin
|Date of Review
|February 2017
|Title
|The Encyclopedia of Aircraft Modelling Techniques Part 5
|Author
|Diego Quijano
|Publisher
|Ammo of Mig Jimenez
|Published
|2016
|ISBN
|978-84-945543-9-1
|Format
|156 pages, softbound
|MSRP (Euro)
|28,00€
Review
We've reviewed the first four volumes of this Aircraft Modelling Techniques series with Volume 4 being released last May:
After all of the excellent information and techniques provided in those four volumes, I wondered what was left to write about. That rhetorical question was quickly answered! This title covers all of those things we tend to speed through at the end just to get the project off the bench. Let's take a look at the coverage:
- Weapons and External Load
- Hardpoints and Pylons
- Drop Tanks
- Missiles
- Bombs
- Automatic Cannons and Machine Guns
- Final Steps
- Final Painting Steps
- Painting Propellers
- Navigation Lights
- Attaching Parts Painted Separately
- Canopies
- Probes, Antennas, and Other Small Parts
- Antenna Wires and Rigging
- Oil, Grease, and Fuel Stains
- Dust, Earth, and Mud Stains
- Gallery
As with the previous volumes, this title walks you through a variety of techniques to add or bring out details on external stores and those small details that sometimes get overlooked near the end of a project. The author and builders provide a thorough look at all aspects of the project, treating each one rightfully as a model project of its own. If you look in the Gallery section at the end of the title, there are some of the completed models that were built in the course of these five volumes to illustrate how that attention to detail can result in some breathtaking models.
For those of us who've been modeling for a while, you know of the old Verlinden magazines that were cover-to-cover glossy color photographs of different dioramas and vignettes featuring (oddly enough) Verlinden products. I must have acquired every title and would periodically pour over them looking for inspiration and techniques. Now I have these five titles that provide even more inspiration and they provide details on each technique that I previously had to guess. If you're wanting to expand your modeling skills, grab each of these volumes for your personal modeling reference library or suggest that your model club acquire a set for you and your fellow members to share.
My sincere thanks to Ammo of Mig Jimenez for this review copy!