The Encyclopedia of Aircraft Modelling Techniques Part 5 Book Review

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review February 2017 Title The Encyclopedia of Aircraft Modelling Techniques Part 5 Author Diego Quijano Publisher Ammo of Mig Jimenez Published 2016 ISBN 978-84-945543-9-1 Format 156 pages, softbound MSRP (Euro) 28,00€

Review

We've reviewed the first four volumes of this Aircraft Modelling Techniques series with Volume 4 being released last May:

After all of the excellent information and techniques provided in those four volumes, I wondered what was left to write about. That rhetorical question was quickly answered! This title covers all of those things we tend to speed through at the end just to get the project off the bench. Let's take a look at the coverage:

Weapons and External Load Hardpoints and Pylons Drop Tanks Missiles Bombs Automatic Cannons and Machine Guns

Final Steps

Final Painting Steps



Painting Propellers



Navigation Lights



Attaching Parts Painted Separately



Canopies



Probes, Antennas, and Other Small Parts



Antenna Wires and Rigging



Oil, Grease, and Fuel Stains



Dust, Earth, and Mud Stains

Gallery

As with the previous volumes, this title walks you through a variety of techniques to add or bring out details on external stores and those small details that sometimes get overlooked near the end of a project. The author and builders provide a thorough look at all aspects of the project, treating each one rightfully as a model project of its own. If you look in the Gallery section at the end of the title, there are some of the completed models that were built in the course of these five volumes to illustrate how that attention to detail can result in some breathtaking models.

For those of us who've been modeling for a while, you know of the old Verlinden magazines that were cover-to-cover glossy color photographs of different dioramas and vignettes featuring (oddly enough) Verlinden products. I must have acquired every title and would periodically pour over them looking for inspiration and techniques. Now I have these five titles that provide even more inspiration and they provide details on each technique that I previously had to guess. If you're wanting to expand your modeling skills, grab each of these volumes for your personal modeling reference library or suggest that your model club acquire a set for you and your fellow members to share.

My sincere thanks to Ammo of Mig Jimenez for this review copy!