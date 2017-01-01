The I.A.R.80 and I.A.R.81 Series 106-150 & 301-450 Book Review
By David L. Veres
|Date of Review
|March 2017
|Title
|The I.A.R.80 and I.A.R.81 Series 106-150 & 301-450
|Author
|Radu Brinzan
|Publisher
|Mushroom Model Publications
|Published
|2016
|ISBN
|9788363678531
|Format
|6 pages, softbound
|MSRP (USD)
|$12.00
Review
Hobby Boss recently released its 1/48 I.A.R.80. Azur and Special Hobby offered I.A.R.80 and I.A.R.81 versions to 1/32 scale. And you can still find 1/72 Pegasus and MPM kits of Romania's most famous WWII fighter on eBay.
Fact-check the accuracy of all with drawings from Radu Brinzan, the world's leading expert – courtesy of MMP Books.
Available in North America from Casemate, The I.A.R.80 and I.A.R.81 Series 106-150 & 301-450 – a timely12th in the publisher's "Scale Plans" range – features six incredibly detailed, beautifully drawn plans sets to all three popular hobby scales.
Brinzan previously authored Vanator - Romanian Hunter from MMP – also available from Casemate. Spanning nearly 400 pages and reflecting two decades of "intense study and research", it's significantly subtitled, "The I.A.R.80 and I.A.R.81 in Ultimate Detail". And it's a quality and content benchmark for all aircraft monographs.
So you can trust this authoritative "Scale Plans" edition!
With thanks to Casemate for the review copy.