The I.A.R.80 and I.A.R.81 Series 106-150 & 301-450 Book Review

Date of Review March 2017 Title The I.A.R.80 and I.A.R.81 Series 106-150 & 301-450 Author Radu Brinzan Publisher Mushroom Model Publications Published 2016 ISBN 9788363678531 Format 6 pages, softbound MSRP (USD) $12.00

Review

Hobby Boss recently released its 1/48 I.A.R.80. Azur and Special Hobby offered I.A.R.80 and I.A.R.81 versions to 1/32 scale. And you can still find 1/72 Pegasus and MPM kits of Romania's most famous WWII fighter on eBay.

Fact-check the accuracy of all with drawings from Radu Brinzan, the world's leading expert – courtesy of MMP Books.

Available in North America from Casemate, The I.A.R.80 and I.A.R.81 Series 106-150 & 301-450 – a timely12th in the publisher's "Scale Plans" range – features six incredibly detailed, beautifully drawn plans sets to all three popular hobby scales.

Brinzan previously authored Vanator - Romanian Hunter from MMP – also available from Casemate. Spanning nearly 400 pages and reflecting two decades of "intense study and research", it's significantly subtitled, "The I.A.R.80 and I.A.R.81 in Ultimate Detail". And it's a quality and content benchmark for all aircraft monographs.

So you can trust this authoritative "Scale Plans" edition!

With thanks to Casemate for the review copy.