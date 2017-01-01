SAAB J21/J21R Book Review

Date of Review January 2017 Title SAAB J21/J21R Author Mikael Forslund Publisher Mushroom Model Publications Published 2010 ISBN 978-83-61421-08-5 Format 144 pages, softbound MSRP (USD) $27.00

Review

Here's the ideal reference for Pilot Replicas' 1:48 SAAB J21 – and for Special Hobby's 1:72 jet-powered derivative.

MMP's marvelously meticulous SAAB J21/J21R packs everything you need into one amazingly handy handbook. Nothing tops this compact, convenient compendium for thoroughness.

And author Mikael Forslund tells the whole tale in just 144 lavishly illustrated pages. Design. Development. Deployment. Disposition. Both J/A-21 piston-powered and J21R jet versions.

The pioneering J21 put SAAB on the forefront of WWII aeronautical engineering. Born to a 1941 specification, the remarkable aircraft mixed "pusher" propulsion and nascent ejection-seat technology with rugged construction and tricycle landing gear. The design proved so versatile that SAAB produced jet-powered variant from the original piston-engine airframe – one of the few such instances in military aviation history.

Aircraft details – including color photos of preserved examples and excerpts from technical manuals – dominate nearly every page. Dozens of inspirational profiles and archival shots season sections. Technical descriptions and specifications further enrich text. And 1:72 and 1:48 plans capture the lithe lines of SAAB's innovative effort.

Our sample came courtesy of Casemate – which, unfortunately, has sold-out their stock. But copies are still available through Amazon and other booksellers.

Robustly recommended!

I want to thank Casemate for this review sample.