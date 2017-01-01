Junkers Ju 87 Stuka Book Review
By David L. Veres
|Date of Review
|January 2017
|Title
|Junkers Ju 87 Stuka
|Author
|Matthew Willis, Robert Michulec
|Publisher
|Mushroom Model Publications
|Published
|2016
|ISBN
|9788365281128
|Format
|128 pages, softbound
|MSRP (USD)
|$39.00
Review
Looking for a handy Stuka handbook?
Look no further than Junkers Ju 87 STUKA – one of MMP's hardbound "Big Yellow" titles. It's perfectly timed for Airfix's new 1:48 Ju 87 B-1.
From development and design through deployment and defeat, text traverses the total tale over 128 pithy pages:
- Production Versions
- Service History
- Technical Specifications
In addition to operational combat variants, contents cover modifications and derivatives – including the Ju 187 and Ju 287. Extensive photo spreads also illustrate postwar survivors – an R-2 at the Museum of Science and Technology, Chicago, and a D-3/trop at the RAF Museum, Hendon.
Modelers will especially appreciate Simon Schatz's 26 color profiles. Add dozens more illustrations – photos, detail drawings, technical manual excerpts and 1:72 plans. And this tidy tome will admirably augment your Stuka project references.
Tables, charts and selected bibliography also supplement the study.
Recommended!
I want to thank Casemate for this review sample.