Junkers Ju 87 Stuka Book Review

Date of Review January 2017 Title Junkers Ju 87 Stuka Author Matthew Willis, Robert Michulec Publisher Mushroom Model Publications Published 2016 ISBN 9788365281128 Format 128 pages, softbound MSRP (USD) $39.00

Review

Looking for a handy Stuka handbook?

Look no further than Junkers Ju 87 STUKA – one of MMP's hardbound "Big Yellow" titles. It's perfectly timed for Airfix's new 1:48 Ju 87 B-1.

From development and design through deployment and defeat, text traverses the total tale over 128 pithy pages:

Production Versions

Service History

Technical Specifications

In addition to operational combat variants, contents cover modifications and derivatives – including the Ju 187 and Ju 287. Extensive photo spreads also illustrate postwar survivors – an R-2 at the Museum of Science and Technology, Chicago, and a D-3/trop at the RAF Museum, Hendon.

Modelers will especially appreciate Simon Schatz's 26 color profiles. Add dozens more illustrations – photos, detail drawings, technical manual excerpts and 1:72 plans. And this tidy tome will admirably augment your Stuka project references.

Tables, charts and selected bibliography also supplement the study.

Recommended!

I want to thank Casemate for this review sample.