Junkers Ju 87 Stuka Book Review

Date of Review January 2017 Title Junkers Ju 87 Stuka Author Simon Schatz Publisher Mushroom Model Publications Published 2016 ISBN 9788365281135 Format 44 pages, hardbound MSRP (USD) $35.00

Review

Stuka enthusiasts! Start your hearts!

Junkers Ju 87 Stuka – part of MMP's latest "Spotlight On" series – sports 42 mouth-watering color plates by author Simon Schatz.

Stuka service spanned all of World War II. Far from obsolete after the Battle of Britain, the dive-bomber proved admirably adaptable to evolving Luftwaffe needs – including anti-shipping, anti-armor and night-harassment roles.

From early "Antons" to late-war "Doras" and "Gustavs", Schatz superbly samples the sumptuous swath of Ju 87 warpaint. His stunning artwork will certainly motivate your modeling muse!

Contents commence with a one-page "Introduction". The study then swiftly segues to color art. Each page sports one profile, variant and source notes, descriptive text, and camouflage comments. And in several cases, Schatz illustrates both left and right views of the same aircraft on successive pages.

Unlike some "Spotlight On" titles, this one includes dorsal camouflage patterns for the Ju 87 A-1, B-2 and D-5 – but no ventral views. So you're on your own when locating bottom-wing Balkenkreuze on Airfix's new Berta.

Recommended!

I want to thank Casemate for this review sample.