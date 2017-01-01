German Instrument Panels Vol. 2 Book Review
By David L. Veres
|Date of Review
|March 2017
|Title
|German Instrument Panels Vol. 2
|Author
|Dariusz Karnas
|Publisher
|Mushroom Model Publications
|Published
|2016
|ISBN
|9788363678807
|Format
|38 pages, hardbound
|MSRP (USD)
|$29.00
Review
Detail your cockpits with confidence! Dariusz Karnas returns with a second volume of superb Luftwaffe instrument panel renderings – all in living color from MMP Books.
Available in North America from Casemate – and part of the publisher's "Inside" series – German Aircraft Instrument Panels Vol. 2 details six Nazi German subjects:
- Messerschmitt Me 262 A-1a
- Heinkel He 111 P
- Junkers Ju 87 B-1
- Messerschmitt Bf 109 E-4
- Henschel Hs 126 B
- Dornier Do 17 Z
Sections include brief aircraft descriptions, external and internal photos, color main panel renderings, instruments key, and individual instruments enlargements. Where available, Karnas also adds tech-manual excerpts and digital gunsight views.
But the real Crackerjack prize in MMP's cool, colorful compendium is a full-color, life-size poster of a Bf 109 E-4 main instrument panel. Wow!
How could this volume be better? Add sidewall and seat details. Please, MMP!
Recommended!
With thanks to Casemate for the review copy.