German Instrument Panels Vol. 2

German Instrument Panels Vol. 2 Book Review

By David L. Veres

Date of Review March 2017 Title German Instrument Panels Vol. 2
Author Dariusz Karnas Publisher Mushroom Model Publications
Published 2016 ISBN 9788363678807
Format 38 pages, hardbound MSRP (USD) $29.00

Review

Detail your cockpits with confidence! Dariusz Karnas returns with a second volume of superb Luftwaffe instrument panel renderings – all in living color from MMP Books.

Available in North America from Casemate – and part of the publisher's "Inside" series – German Aircraft Instrument Panels Vol. 2 details six Nazi German subjects:

  • Messerschmitt Me 262 A-1a
  • Heinkel He 111 P
  • Junkers Ju 87 B-1
  • Messerschmitt Bf 109 E-4
  • Henschel Hs 126 B
  • Dornier Do 17 Z

Sections include brief aircraft descriptions, external and internal photos, color main panel renderings, instruments key, and individual instruments enlargements. Where available, Karnas also adds tech-manual excerpts and digital gunsight views.

But the real Crackerjack prize in MMP's cool, colorful compendium is a full-color, life-size poster of a Bf 109 E-4 main instrument panel. Wow!

How could this volume be better? Add sidewall and seat details. Please, MMP!

Recommended!

With thanks to Casemate for the review copy.

