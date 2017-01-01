German Instrument Panels Vol. 2 Book Review

Date of Review March 2017 Title German Instrument Panels Vol. 2 Author Dariusz Karnas Publisher Mushroom Model Publications Published 2016 ISBN 9788363678807 Format 38 pages, hardbound MSRP (USD) $29.00

Review

Detail your cockpits with confidence! Dariusz Karnas returns with a second volume of superb Luftwaffe instrument panel renderings – all in living color from MMP Books.

Available in North America from Casemate – and part of the publisher's "Inside" series – German Aircraft Instrument Panels Vol. 2 details six Nazi German subjects:

Messerschmitt Me 262 A-1a

Heinkel He 111 P

Junkers Ju 87 B-1

Messerschmitt Bf 109 E-4

Henschel Hs 126 B

Dornier Do 17 Z

Sections include brief aircraft descriptions, external and internal photos, color main panel renderings, instruments key, and individual instruments enlargements. Where available, Karnas also adds tech-manual excerpts and digital gunsight views.

But the real Crackerjack prize in MMP's cool, colorful compendium is a full-color, life-size poster of a Bf 109 E-4 main instrument panel. Wow!

How could this volume be better? Add sidewall and seat details. Please, MMP!

Recommended!

