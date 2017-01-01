Yakovlev Yak-1, Yak-3, Yak-7, Yak-9 Book Review

Date of Review May 2017 Title Yakovlev Yak-1, Yak-3, Yak-7, Yak-9 Author Wojciech Zmyslony, Wojciech Sankowski Publisher Mushroom Model Publications Published 2016 ISBN 9788363678630 Format 88 pages, hardbound MSRP (BP) $29.00

Review

Ever hear of a "Yakfire"?

I hadn't, either – until I read Yakovlev Yak-1, Yak-3, Yak-7, Yak-9, 20th installment in MMP/Stratus' superb "Polish Wings" series.

Available in North America from Casemate, the 88-page production precedes sequentially though all versions of Yakovlev's legendary fighters in Polish service.

And what a lavishly illustrated effort it is.

Over 175 B&W photos, a couple contemporary color views, extended captions, and tables support this solid study. Thierry Vallet's 48 beautiful color plates – profiles, plan views and details – splendidly sated my modeling muse.

Reference shots accompany all artwork subjects. And where known, color callouts include US Federal Standard matches or approximates.

Oh ... about those "Yakfires" ...

In 1958, several surplus Polish Yakovlev fighters were cleverly modified to resemble Spitfires and Hurricanes in the film, "Historia jednego mysliwca" ("The Story of One Fighter") – a tale of Polish 306 Sqn in Britain during World War II.

With Poland solidly in the Soviet orbit, surplus RAF types doubtlessly proved problematic for producers to procure. And the modified Yaks nicely fit the bill. They sure looked the part.

Judge for yourself. Get this brilliant book, turn to the final chapter, and start converting your favorite Yak model!

With thanks to Casemate for the review copy.