Warship 2017 Book Review

Date of Review December 2017 Title Warship 2017 Author Multiple Publisher Conway (via Osprey Publishing) Published 2017 ISBN 978-1844864720 Format 208 pages, hardbound MSRP (USD) $60.00

Review

Hard to believe that 2017 marks nearly four decades of Warship titles.

The always-erudite annual features the best in popular, maritime-history scholarship in English. And enthusiasts like me roundly relish its reappearance.

Available through Osprey Publications, Warship 2017 doesn't disappoint. As usual, coverage deftly divides between articles and reviews. Features include:

The Japanese Battleships Kawachi and Settsu

and The British Armour Plate Pool Agreement of 1903

From Danton to Courbet

to DDL: The Australian Light Destroyer Project of the Early 1970s

From Elba to Europa

to Modern Mine Countermeasures

The Light Aircraft Carrier Ibuki

High Angle Control System (HACS): Debacle or Just in Time

HMS Surrey : Britain's Last Treaty Cruiser

: Britain's Last Treaty Cruiser After the Kaiser: The Imperial German Navy's Light Cruisers After 1918

The US Navy's Last Monitors

Of these, "The Light Aircraft Carrier Ibuki", "From Elba to Europa" – the Royal Italian Navy's early attempts at naval aviation – and "After the Kaiser" proved potently interesting. But "The US Navy's Last Monitors" certainly snagged my top spot.

Just excuse those annoying typos!

Arresting, too, was Conrad Waters' account of the Russian Cruiser Aurora's "lengthy refurbishment". Fascinating!

Recommended!

My sincere thanks to Osprey Publishing for this review sample!