Warship 2017 Book Review
By David L. Veres
|Date of Review
|December 2017
|Title
|Warship 2017
|Author
|Multiple
|Publisher
|Conway (via Osprey Publishing)
|Published
|2017
|ISBN
|978-1844864720
|Format
|208 pages, hardbound
|MSRP (USD)
|$60.00
Review
Hard to believe that 2017 marks nearly four decades of Warship titles.
The always-erudite annual features the best in popular, maritime-history scholarship in English. And enthusiasts like me roundly relish its reappearance.
Available through Osprey Publications, Warship 2017 doesn't disappoint. As usual, coverage deftly divides between articles and reviews. Features include:
- The Japanese Battleships Kawachi and Settsu
- The British Armour Plate Pool Agreement of 1903
- From Danton to Courbet
- DDL: The Australian Light Destroyer Project of the Early 1970s
- From Elba to Europa
- Modern Mine Countermeasures
- The Light Aircraft Carrier Ibuki
- High Angle Control System (HACS): Debacle or Just in Time
- HMS Surrey: Britain's Last Treaty Cruiser
- After the Kaiser: The Imperial German Navy's Light Cruisers After 1918
- The US Navy's Last Monitors
Of these, "The Light Aircraft Carrier Ibuki", "From Elba to Europa" – the Royal Italian Navy's early attempts at naval aviation – and "After the Kaiser" proved potently interesting. But "The US Navy's Last Monitors" certainly snagged my top spot.
Just excuse those annoying typos!
Arresting, too, was Conrad Waters' account of the Russian Cruiser Aurora's "lengthy refurbishment". Fascinating!
Recommended!
My sincere thanks to Osprey Publishing for this review sample!