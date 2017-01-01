Cybermodeler Online Scale Modeling Magazine

MiG-17/19 Aces of the Vietnam War

MiG-17/19 Aces of the Vietnam War Book Review

By David L. Veres

Date of Review March 2017 Title MiG-17/19 Aces of the Vietnam War
Author István Toperczer Publisher Osprey Publishing
Published 2016 ISBN 9781472812551
Format 96 pages, softbound MSRP (USD) $23.00

Review

Pilots of North Vietnamese MiG-17s and MiG-19s performed credibly against more modern and numerous USAF and US Navy warplanes.

Now István Toperczer tells their tale in MiG-17/19 Aces of the Vietnam War – number 130 in Osprey Publishing's popular "Aircraft of the Aces" range.

Heavily seasoned with firsthand accounts – and checked, where possible, against official records – coverage recaps operations of three key Vietnam People's Air Force (VPAF) Fighter Regiments:

  • 921st
  • 923rd
  • 925th

Names. Dates. Aircraft. Locations. All in chronological order – beginning in 1965. MiG-17 aces clearly dominate Toperczer's compact compendium: accounts of MiG-19 pilots consume just 11 of 96 pages. And none achieved ace on VPAF Farmers.

Dozens of photographs – especially of personnel – augment the account. Thirty color profiles offer plenty of model project possibilities. And extended captions, a list of "high scoring MiG-17 pilots", selected bibliography and index complete coverage.

Toperczer's tidy little tome perfectly complements his MiG-17 and MiG-19 Units of the Vietnam War (Osprey "Combat Aircraft" 25) and MiG-21 Units of the Vietnam War ("Combat Aircraft" 29).

Recommended!

My sincere thanks to Osprey Publishing for this review sample!

