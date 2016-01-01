Lockheed Blackbird Book Review
By Rachel E. Veres
|Date of Review
|December 2016
|Title
|Lockheed Blackbird
|Author
|Paul F. Crickmore
|Publisher
|Osprey Publishing
|Published
|2016
|ISBN
|9781472815231
|Format
|400 pages, softbound
|MSRP (USD)
|$50.00
Review
With new information from recently declassified top-secret documents, author Paul F. Crickmore amends his original history of an iconic US long-range strategic reconnaissance aircraft in Osprey's Lockheed Blackbird: Beyond the Secret Missions.
Following a concise forward, preface and introduction, Crickmore chronicles the Blackbird's design specifications developed from its predecessor – the Lockheed A-12 – in the hefty hardback's first half.
Remaining text illumines SR-71 operational history. From debut missions over North Vietnamese targets through NASA missions to the final October 1997 flight, Blackbirds consistently proved superb workhorses for over three decades.
Historical photographs – including imagery intelligence – supplement Crickmore's narrative. Ten appendices, an acronyms and abbreviations section, technical diagrams, a selected bibliography and an index conclude contents.
Very highly recommended!
My sincere thanks to Osprey Publishing for this review sample!