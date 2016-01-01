Cybermodeler Online Scale Modeling Magazine

Lockheed Blackbird

Lockheed Blackbird Book Review

By Rachel E. Veres

Date of Review December 2016 Title Lockheed Blackbird
Author Paul F. Crickmore Publisher Osprey Publishing
Published 2016 ISBN 9781472815231
Format 400 pages, softbound MSRP (USD) $50.00

Review

With new information from recently declassified top-secret documents, author Paul F. Crickmore amends his original history of an iconic US long-range strategic reconnaissance aircraft in Osprey's Lockheed Blackbird: Beyond the Secret Missions.

Following a concise forward, preface and introduction, Crickmore chronicles the Blackbird's design specifications developed from its predecessor – the Lockheed A-12 – in the hefty hardback's first half.

Remaining text illumines SR-71 operational history. From debut missions over North Vietnamese targets through NASA missions to the final October 1997 flight, Blackbirds consistently proved superb workhorses for over three decades.

Historical photographs – including imagery intelligence – supplement Crickmore's narrative. Ten appendices, an acronyms and abbreviations section, technical diagrams, a selected bibliography and an index conclude contents.

Very highly recommended!

My sincere thanks to Osprey Publishing for this review sample!

