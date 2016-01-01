Lockheed Blackbird Book Review

Date of Review December 2016 Title Lockheed Blackbird Author Paul F. Crickmore Publisher Osprey Publishing Published 2016 ISBN 9781472815231 Format 400 pages, softbound MSRP (USD) $50.00

Review

With new information from recently declassified top-secret documents, author Paul F. Crickmore amends his original history of an iconic US long-range strategic reconnaissance aircraft in Osprey's Lockheed Blackbird: Beyond the Secret Missions.

Following a concise forward, preface and introduction, Crickmore chronicles the Blackbird's design specifications developed from its predecessor – the Lockheed A-12 – in the hefty hardback's first half.

Remaining text illumines SR-71 operational history. From debut missions over North Vietnamese targets through NASA missions to the final October 1997 flight, Blackbirds consistently proved superb workhorses for over three decades.

Historical photographs – including imagery intelligence – supplement Crickmore's narrative. Ten appendices, an acronyms and abbreviations section, technical diagrams, a selected bibliography and an index conclude contents.

Very highly recommended!

My sincere thanks to Osprey Publishing for this review sample!