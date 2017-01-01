Vietnam War US & Allied Combat Equipments Book Review

Date of Review March 2017 Title Vietnam War US & Allied Combat Equipments Author Gordon L. Rottman Publisher Osprey Publishing Published 2017 ISBN 9781472819055 Format 64 pages, softbound MSRP (USD) $18.95

Review

Gordon L. Rottman details, demystifies and de-clutters infantry kit in Vietnam War US & Allied Combat Equipments – 216th title in Osprey's extensive "Elite" range.

Rottman served in the 5th Special Forces Group in Vietnam in 1969-70. So he intimately knows the subject.

From WWII-era surplus through the ubiquitous ALICE system to a North Vietnamese backpack clone for slightly built South Vietnamese allies, he summarizes the whole shebang:

Development

Materials

M1956 Individual Load-Carrying Equipment

M1967 Modernized Load-Carrying Equipment

Marine Corps Equipment

ANZAC Web Equipment

ARVN, Free World and Indigenous Equipment

Rottman recaps gear for weapons, colors, fabrics and just about every associate item clipped to and carried by Americans and allies during the conflict – including backpacks, pouches, bandoliers, vests and holsters. Illustrations accompany just about everything.

Re-enactors and collectors of Vietnam War memorabilia will find it an indispensable reference. And figure and diorama modelers will love it.

My sincere thanks to Osprey Publishing for this review sample!