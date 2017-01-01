Cybermodeler Online Scale Modeling Magazine

  Notice: The appearance of U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard, Department of Defense, or NASA imagery or art does not constitute an endorsement nor is Cybermodeler Online affiliated with these organizations.

Storm of Eagles

Storm of Eagles Book Review

By David L. Veres

Date of Review July 2017 Title Storm of Eagles
Author John Dibbs, Kent Ramsey, Robert 'Cricket' Renner Publisher Osprey Publishing
Published 2017 ISBN 9781472823007
Format 248 pages, hardbound MSRP (USD) $35.00

Review

You're a prop partisan. Aunt Millie's a jet junkie. And she never fathomed your fascination with WWII warplanes.

Show Aunt Millie Storm of Eagles.

Subtitled "The Greatest Aviation Photographs Of World War II", Osprey's picture-packed "coffee-table" volume melds familiar photos with never-before-seen wartime shots – all in crystal crisp clarity.

Eight chapters chart the saga over 248 pages:

  • The Third Reich Moves On Europe
  • Battle for Britain
  • The Bear In The East
  • Waking the giant
  • War In The Med
  • CBI Theater
  • Liberating Europe
  • War In The Pacific

Each section includes a brief historical overview. Most spreads sport between two and four images – some in color. And extended, explanatory captions accompany illustrations.

Published in association with the National Museum of World War II Aviation, it's also a great way to introduce folks – including kids – to World War II aviation.

So the next time Aunt Millie raids your refrigerator, show her this lavishly illustrated survey. Even she'll enjoy this one!

My sincere thanks to Osprey Publishing for this review sample!

