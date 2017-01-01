Storm of Eagles Book Review

Date of Review July 2017 Title Storm of Eagles Author John Dibbs, Kent Ramsey, Robert 'Cricket' Renner Publisher Osprey Publishing Published 2017 ISBN 9781472823007 Format 248 pages, hardbound MSRP (USD) $35.00

Review

You're a prop partisan. Aunt Millie's a jet junkie. And she never fathomed your fascination with WWII warplanes.

Show Aunt Millie Storm of Eagles.

Subtitled "The Greatest Aviation Photographs Of World War II", Osprey's picture-packed "coffee-table" volume melds familiar photos with never-before-seen wartime shots – all in crystal crisp clarity.

Eight chapters chart the saga over 248 pages:

The Third Reich Moves On Europe

Battle for Britain

The Bear In The East

Waking the giant

War In The Med

CBI Theater

Liberating Europe

War In The Pacific

Each section includes a brief historical overview. Most spreads sport between two and four images – some in color. And extended, explanatory captions accompany illustrations.

Published in association with the National Museum of World War II Aviation, it's also a great way to introduce folks – including kids – to World War II aviation.

So the next time Aunt Millie raids your refrigerator, show her this lavishly illustrated survey. Even she'll enjoy this one!

My sincere thanks to Osprey Publishing for this review sample!