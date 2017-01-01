US Navy and Marine Corps EA-6B Prowler Book Review

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review August 2017 Title US Navy and Marine Corps EA-6B Prowler Author Andy Evans Publisher SAM Publications Published 2016 ISBN 9780995546011 Format 82 pages, softbound MSRP (BP) £9.99 (Approx 13.00 USD)

Review

SAM Publications continues their new series of references under the 'Combat Edge' banner with this second installment covering the EA-6B Prowler in US Navy and Marine Corps service. Published in a smaller format than their Comprehensive Guides, this title provides a detailed photo monograph about the Prowler.

The title's coverage includes:

The EA-6B Origins

The EA-6A

The EA-6B

The Prowler at War

Walk Arounds

Colour Profiles

Prowler Gallery

The EA-6B in Scale

This title provides a clear and concise history of this versatile carrier-capable electronic warfare platform from its origins as stretched A-6A demonstrators to the production and evolution of the type. In order to keep the aircraft's EW avionics relevant to the evolving threat environment, the author walks through the EXCAP, ICAP, ICAP II, ICAP III, and the cancelled ADVCAP updates.

The modeler will find the various photo galleries and walkarounds very useful in working out details for their projects. There are some nice details of the camouflaged Prowlers that were captured in the Afterburner Decals release.

One of the photo captions could lead one to believe that the AGM-88 was one of the EA-6B's standard weapons, but the baseline Prowler was unarmed. HARM was integrated into the EA-6B with ICAP II which was controversial at the time since that changed the profile of this subsonic platform from a safe stand-off orbit to SAM killer with no other kinetic or self-defense capabilities.

In addition, while nicely summarizing the combat effectiveness of the Prowler in a variety of threat environments, the summary mentions the critical roles played by the US Navy and Marine Corps crews in support of combat operations including support of the US Air Force. One missing detail was the USAF crews who also flew the EA-6B after the EF-111A was retired. VAQ-133 at NAS Whidbey Island had Air Force pilots and electronic warfare officers assigned to crew with their Navy counterparts. Even today, Air Force crews man the EA-18G with VAQ-129.

There are three nice EA-6B builds featured at the end of this title, and notable that all three are based on the 1/48 Kinetic kit.

This title will definitely appeal to aviation enthusiasts as it provides a nice look at the subject with lots of nice details that will also please the detail modeler. Regardless of the kit or scale you prefer to build, this is a great reference to help you detail and finish your model accurately.

My sincere thanks to SAM Publications for this review sample!