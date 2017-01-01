Northrop Grumman F-5 Tiger Book Review

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review September 2017 Title Northrop Grumman F-5 Tiger Author Andy Evans Publisher SAM Publications Published 2017 ISBN 9780995546035 Format 96 pages, softbound MSRP (BP) £14.99

Review

Here is SAM Publications' latest installment in the Modeller's Data File series covering the Northrop (Grumman) F-5 family. This title provides a top-level view of the aircraft and its users starting from the original N-156 concept and prototypes through the ultimate F-5 - the F-5G (redesignated F-20) Tigershark.

The title's coverage includes:

Development

The F-5 Freedom Fighter

The F-5E/F Tiger II

US Aggressor Tigers

T-38 Talon

The F-20 Tigershark

Colour Side-Views

Modelling the Tiger

Each of the sections look more at the users and their colors/markings of the aircraft rather than the details of the airframes. While some of the narrative and/or captions will point distinctive updates like the shark-nosed radome, the dorsal fin fillet, and removable air refueling probes, you're left to distinguish other details from their photos like the defensive ECM fairings, F-5E/F early versus late wing chines, and no information on weapons loads.

There is a walk around section that has examples of different F-5 variants, but the photos are uncaptioned, so you are again alone to interpret what is illustrated. Three photos are provided of an F-5 cockpit, though they don't identify it as an F-5A/B front cockpit.

Excerpts are provided of the cockpit diagrams from the F-5E, but Northrop published a variety of F-5 pilot's manuals to match up with the features and options sold to specific customers ranging from the bare-bones F-5E flown by the USN adversaries to the full-option F-5E flown by the Royal Saudi Air Force. With these different configurations is a list of weapons that were approved/sold with each configuration which would be handy to have when building a particular nation's aircraft. Some of these aircraft were given mid-life updates such as those from Chile and Brazil which introduced additional weapons options, but you won't find weapons information in this title.

The title is rounded out with a number of F-5 builds using a variety of available kits which will help the modeler select the best options for a specific variant.

While the Modeller's Data Files are usually packed with detailed information, this title is more of a high-level introduction to the F-5 family. This title has good color photos that help with the camouflage colors/patterns applied to the F-5 in service with different nations. It does not provide a look into open access panels, guns, engines, ejection seats, radars, etc., that you would find with other MDF titles.

Recommended with reservations.

My sincere thanks to SAM Publications for this review sample!