The Douglas A-1 Skyraider Book Review

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review August 2017 Title The Douglas A-1 Skyraider Author Andy Renshaw and Andy Evans Publisher SAM Publications Published 2017 ISBN 978-1906959418 Format 168 pages, softbound MSRP (BP) £19.99 (Approx 26.00 USD)

Review

SAM Publications released a new title in their Comprehensive Guide series, this one covering the famous A-1 Skyraider. If you've seen one of the previous Comprehensive Guides, you know that these cover the aircraft from beginning to end with great information about the differences and details of each variant. This latest title is no exception. This title brings out many of the details of the Spad where they count - where you can see and model them!

The title's coverage includes:

Evolution of Design - The Genesis of the AD

Jack of all Trades - Skyraiders into Service

Proving Grounds - Korea and a Place Amongst Jets

The Nuclear Age and Vietnam

South Vietnamese Service

French Air Force

Royal Navy Skyraiders

Other Operators

Modelling the Skyraider in Popular Scales

Technical Diagrams

Walkarounds

The title is well-illustrated with period black & white and color photography that is augmented with contemporary color photos of restored museum and warbird examples. In addition, this title has 35 color profiles to illustrate some of the color and camouflage variations adopted by the various operators of this versatile aircraft. This title also has nice 1/72 and 1/48 scale line drawings showing the layout of the aircraft.

One of the other features of this series is the modeler's section. In the rear section, the authors have listed the various kits available in different scales and variants as well as detail sets and decals that are available. The 'Modelling' section looks at a variety of Skyraider builds using the Hasegawa 1/72, Trumpeter 1/32, Monogram 1/48, and Tamiya 1/48 kits. Notably absent in this section are the Zoukei-Mura 1/32 Spads.

While there is a great deal of material that has been distilled into this guide, it is still missing some key points in their coverage. For example, the coverage of the USAF Spads begins correctly with the adoption of second-hand USN A-1E and A-1H Skyraiders for the interdiction, counter-insurgency (COIN) and combat search and rescue (CSAR) roles, but does not mention the inclusion of the A-1J into the mix even though that type appears in the photo captions. More importantly, there isn't a mention in this section that the USAF modified its Spads with the Yankee Extraction System since USN Spads were not equipped with ejection seats, and is a distinctive detail visible with the pilot's seat and rocket mounted behind the seat.

While the title is nicely laid out, the table of contents in the title doesn't match what SAM Publications shows on its website, and neither mention another useful section in the title - Skyraider Weapons Load-Outs.

This title will definitely appeal to aviation enthusiasts as it provides a nice look at the subject with lots of nice details that will also please the detail modeler. Regardless of the kit or scale you prefer to build, this is a great reference to help you detail and finish your model accurately.

My sincere thanks to SAM Publications for this review sample!