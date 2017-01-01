Wave-Off Book Review
By Davd L. Veres
|Date of Review
|April 2017
|Title
|Wave-Off
|Author
|Robert "Boom" Powell
|Publisher
|Specialty Press
|Published
|2017
|ISBN
|9781580072519
|Format
|192 pages, softbound
|MSRP (USD)
|$39.95
Review
Don't let the title fool you: Wave-Off! from Specialty Press is far more than just "A History of LSOs and Ship-Board Landings".
Far more.
Sure, author Robert "Boom" Powell charts the critical history, equipment and responsibilities of Landing Signal Officers – LSOs.
But through that LSO prism, Powell – a retired US Navy Commander – also traces the worldwide saga of carrier aviation itself.
And from nascent operations in World War I through maturity in World War II, Korea and Vietnam, to global force projection in today's powerful carrier battle groups, contents conspicuously – and competently – confirm that:
- First Steps, 1918–1930
- Flying at Sea
- Practice, Prepare and Combat, 1931–1941
- War in the Mediterranean and Atlantic, 1942–1945
- Carriers Supreme, the Pacific, 1942–1945
- New Roles, 1946–1955
- Landing at Sea Revolution
- Big Bombs, Supersonics and Super Carriers, 1956–1964
- Tonkin Gulf Yacht Club, 1965–1972
- Flashpoints, 1973–Present
Hundreds of photos – B&W and color – and dozens of drawings illumine the account. Some action paintings, too.
How about those "flight deck" scale comparisons? And that eye-popping shot of HMS Ark Royal and USS Nimitz, side-by-side, in 1978? Can anyone say, "diorama"?
Extended captions and anecdotes further season the study. Scintillating sidebars also pepper Powell's proceedings. Check out those paddle-wheel Great Lakes training carriers!
An epilogue, glossary, annotations and index neatly round things out.
What a cool compendium. I enjoyed every page. And if you love carrier aviation, you will, too.
Recommended!
My sincere thanks to Specialty Press for this review sample!