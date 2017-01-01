Wave-Off Book Review

Date of Review April 2017 Title Wave-Off Author Robert "Boom" Powell Publisher Specialty Press Published 2017 ISBN 9781580072519 Format 192 pages, softbound MSRP (USD) $39.95

Review

Don't let the title fool you: Wave-Off! from Specialty Press is far more than just "A History of LSOs and Ship-Board Landings".

Far more.

Sure, author Robert "Boom" Powell charts the critical history, equipment and responsibilities of Landing Signal Officers – LSOs.

But through that LSO prism, Powell – a retired US Navy Commander – also traces the worldwide saga of carrier aviation itself.

And from nascent operations in World War I through maturity in World War II, Korea and Vietnam, to global force projection in today's powerful carrier battle groups, contents conspicuously – and competently – confirm that:

First Steps, 1918–1930

Flying at Sea

Practice, Prepare and Combat, 1931–1941

War in the Mediterranean and Atlantic, 1942–1945

Carriers Supreme, the Pacific, 1942–1945

New Roles, 1946–1955

Landing at Sea Revolution

Big Bombs, Supersonics and Super Carriers, 1956–1964

Tonkin Gulf Yacht Club, 1965–1972

Flashpoints, 1973–Present

Hundreds of photos – B&W and color – and dozens of drawings illumine the account. Some action paintings, too.

How about those "flight deck" scale comparisons? And that eye-popping shot of HMS Ark Royal and USS Nimitz, side-by-side, in 1978? Can anyone say, "diorama"?

Extended captions and anecdotes further season the study. Scintillating sidebars also pepper Powell's proceedings. Check out those paddle-wheel Great Lakes training carriers!

An epilogue, glossary, annotations and index neatly round things out.

What a cool compendium. I enjoyed every page. And if you love carrier aviation, you will, too.

Recommended!

My sincere thanks to Specialty Press for this review sample!