Continuation War: The War Within A War Book Review
By David L. Veres
|Date of Review
|December 2016
|Title
|Continuation War: The War Within A War
|Author
|Patrick Branly, Libor Jekl, Steve A. Evans
|Publisher
|Valiant Wings Publishing
|Published
|2016
|ISBN
|978-0-9935345-4-6
|Format
|82 pages, softbound
|MSRP (BP)
|£9.95
Review
Valiant Wings recaps Finland's fight as Nazi Germany's co-belligerent against the Soviet Union in Continuation War – 6th in its acclaimed "Airframe Extra" series.
Subtitled "The War Within A War", the handy handbook follows the publisher's proven prescription.
Coverage commences with a compact chronicle of the air war from 25 June 1941 to 10 September 1944. Here, Patrick Branly succinctly summarizes key actions – and principal aircraft protagonists.
Ten pages of Richard Caruana's excellent color art subsequently sample the swath of combatant camouflage schemes. Talk about project inspiration: at least 45 profiles and 6 plan views!
Seven step-by-step kit builds follow:
- 1/72nd Hasegawa Brewster Model 239,
- 1/72nd Revell Hurricane Mk IIB,
- 1/72nd Azur Morane-Saulnier MS 410 and
- 1/72nd ICM Polikarpov I-153 by Libor Jekl
- 1/32nd Special Hobby Brewster Model B239,
- 1/48th Eduard/Gavia Westland Lysander and
- 1/72nd Zvezda Ilyushin Il-4 by Steve A. Evans
Jekl's petite I-153, in particular, is a construction and finishing tour-de-force.
Seeking colorful Eastern Front modeling subjects? Considering a model-club group build? Get Valiant Wings' Continuation War!
Roundly recommended!
My sincere thanks to Valiant Wings Publishing for this review copy.