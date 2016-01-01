Continuation War: The War Within A War Book Review

Date of Review December 2016 Title Continuation War: The War Within A War Author Patrick Branly, Libor Jekl, Steve A. Evans Publisher Valiant Wings Publishing Published 2016 ISBN 978-0-9935345-4-6 Format 82 pages, softbound MSRP (BP) £9.95

Review

Valiant Wings recaps Finland's fight as Nazi Germany's co-belligerent against the Soviet Union in Continuation War – 6th in its acclaimed "Airframe Extra" series.

Subtitled "The War Within A War", the handy handbook follows the publisher's proven prescription.

Coverage commences with a compact chronicle of the air war from 25 June 1941 to 10 September 1944. Here, Patrick Branly succinctly summarizes key actions – and principal aircraft protagonists.

Ten pages of Richard Caruana's excellent color art subsequently sample the swath of combatant camouflage schemes. Talk about project inspiration: at least 45 profiles and 6 plan views!

Seven step-by-step kit builds follow:

1/72nd Hasegawa Brewster Model 239,

1/72nd Revell Hurricane Mk IIB,

1/72nd Azur Morane-Saulnier MS 410 and

1/72nd ICM Polikarpov I-153 by Libor Jekl

1/32nd Special Hobby Brewster Model B239,

1/48th Eduard/Gavia Westland Lysander and

1/72nd Zvezda Ilyushin Il-4 by Steve A. Evans

Jekl's petite I-153, in particular, is a construction and finishing tour-de-force.

Seeking colorful Eastern Front modeling subjects? Considering a model-club group build? Get Valiant Wings' Continuation War!

Roundly recommended!

My sincere thanks to Valiant Wings Publishing for this review copy.