The Fieseler Fi 156 Book Review

Date of Review May 2017 Title The Fieseler Fi 156 Author Richard A Franks Publisher Valiant Wings Publishing Published 2017 ISBN 978-0-9935345-6-0 Format 130 pages, softcover MSRP (BP) £17.95

Review

If you take one book on Nazi Germany's classic Storch to that symbolic desert isle, make it this one.

The Fieseler Fi 156 – 11th in Valiant Wings' outstanding "Airframe Album" range – recaps the "Luftwaffe's Versatile Storch" in dazzling detail.

Format follows the publisher's proven prescription. After a handy glossary and history, author Richard A. Franks expertly illumines the STOL legend:

technical description

prototype, production and projected variants

camouflage & markings

The profusely illustrated, 130-page study sports hundreds of drawings, tech-manual excerpts, and color & B&W photos. Providing plenty of model-project inspiration, Richard J. Caruana's superb artwork survey the sumptuous sweep of international Storch schemes.

Modelers naturally enjoy ample attention. Kit builds correspondingly cover Heller/Smer's and Academy's 1:72 efforts – then Tamiya's superb 1:48 Storch. And four appendices – scale model kits, accessories, decals, and references – conclude contents.

Valiant Wings has earned brilliant repute for gems like this. Grab this terrific title.

Robustly recommended!

My sincere thanks to Valiant Wings Publishing for this review copy.