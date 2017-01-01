The Gloster Gladiator Book Review

Date of Review November 2017 Title The Gloster Gladiator Author Richard A. Franks Publisher Valiant Wings Publishing Published 2017 ISBN 978-0-9957773-1-6 Format 130 pages, softcover MSRP (BP) £17.95

Review

Santa came early this year with a magnificent monograph on one of my favorite Blitzkrieg-era subjects.

I must've been a very good boy!

Penned by Richard A. Franks, The Gloster Gladiator – 12th in Valiant Wings' outstanding "Airframe Album" range – spans 130 pithy pages over four chunky chapters:

Introduction – with Gladiator design, development, deployment, and disposition notes

Technical Description – in astonishing detail, especially for modelers

Evolution – prototype, production, and projected variants

Camouflage & Markings – sampling the full swath of Gladiator livery

A further section details Steve A. Evans' superb build of the 1:32-scale Silver Wings model. And four appendices complete coverage:

Kits

Accessories

Decals & Masks

Bibliography

Like all Valiant Wings efforts, it's packed with plenty of pretty pictures. Hundreds of them.

B&W historical photos. Color detail shots. Tech-manual excerpts. Variant isometrics with detail comments. Manufacturer's diagrams. And more.

They make the book's subtitle – "A Detailed Guide To The RAF's Last Biplane Fighter" – a masterpiece of understatement.

Color plates, too. At least 56 profiles and 21 inset views by Richard J. Caruana. Sensational for model-project inspiration.

RAF. Fleet Air Arm. Belgian. Chinese. Egyptian. Irish. Finnish. French. Nazi Germany. Greek. Iraqi. Latvian. Lithuanian. Norwegian. Portuguese. South African. Swedish. Even Soviet.

All complete with authoritative camouflage & markings notes. Let your modeling muse run wild!

So whether you're attempting ancient Inpact, FROG, or Heller efforts – or tackling newer Airfix, Hobby Boss, or Roden Gladiators, you need this vital volume.

Period.

Rabidly recommended!

My sincere thanks to Valiant Wings Publishing for this review copy.