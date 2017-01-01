Cybermodeler Online Scale Modeling Magazine

The Suez Crisis: Empire’s End

The Suez Crisis: Empire’s End Book Review

By David L. Veres

Date of Review June 2017 Title The Suez Crisis: Empire’s End
Author Steve A. Evans Publisher Valiant Wings Publishing
Published 2017 ISBN 978-0-9935345-7-7
Format 130 pages, softcover MSRP (BP) £9.95

Review

If you take one book on Nazi Germany's classic Storch to that symbolic desert isle, make it this one.

The Suez Crisis: Empire’s End – 11th in Valiant Wings' outstanding "Airframe Album" range – recaps the "Luftwaffe's Versatile Storch" in dazzling detail.

Format follows the publisher's proven prescription. After a handy glossary and history, author Richard A. Franks expertly illumines the STOL legend:

  • technical description
  • prototype, production and projected variants
  • camouflage & markings

The profusely illustrated, 130-page study sports hundreds of drawings, tech-manual excerpts, and color & B&W photos. Providing plenty of model-project inspiration, Richard J. Caruana's superb artwork survey the sumptuous sweep of international Storch schemes.

Modelers naturally enjoy ample attention. Kit builds correspondingly cover Heller/Smer's and Academy's 1:72 efforts – then Tamiya's superb 1:48 Storch. And four appendices – scale model kits, accessories, decals, and references – conclude contents.

Valiant Wings has earned brilliant repute for gems like this. Grab this terrific title.

Robustly recommended!

My sincere thanks to Valiant Wings Publishing for this review copy.

