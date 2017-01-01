HobbyZone BB01 Brush Box Review

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review April 2017 Manufacturer HobbyZone Subject Brush Box Part Number BB01 Pros Precision cut wood, portable Cons Nothing noted MSRP (USD) $19.95

Review

HobbyZone just released their latest workbench helper, this is the new Brush Box. This simple case kit is designed to hold your favorite paint brushes and small tools in a safe enclosure for storage when not in use or to take these on the road to contests and club meetings where you'll want to work on your projects 'in the field'. The Brush Box kit comes in the usual small HobbyZone box and consists of an upper and lower frame halves that display some amazing precision machining, upper and lower shells/covers, magnets, and a foam pad that mounts into the upper shell to hold your brushes and small tools securely when closed.

The first step in assembly is to dry-fit the upper and lower frames together and install the magnets. The magnets in this set are roughly half of the diameter of the magnets used in the modular workbench system and you insert two of them into each corner of the frame using a small hammer. When the top of each pair of magnets is flush with the frame, that means the first magnet is pressed into the hole of the bottom frame and you've got the polarity of the magnets correct. I pulled the frames apart and snapped them back together to make sure that all was well.

As with the previous builds, I used Gorilla Wood Glue to glue the top and bottom shells to the assembled frames. With the glue applied, I made sure that the upper and lower shells were aligned/flush with the frame sides, clamped them, and set it aside to dry.

Once the case is dry, the final step is to open the case and apply the adhesive-backed foam pad to the upper half opposite to the machined brush and tool grooves on the lower half.

Now the only task remaining is to decide which of your tools are going inside the case. The grooves in the holder are different sizes so you can arrange the tools as needed that will allow the magnets to all snap closed. Note the enclosed recess on the right side which has a corresponding area machined in the lid. This area allows for smaller odd-shaped items to be stored securely in the case as well.

The Brush Box kit goes together quickly and with no problems. The box will fit easily into a backpack, briefcase, or whatever and keep your brushes and tools safe to your destination and back. You can see this and other HobbyZone products at their website (www.hobbyzone.biz) and on their eBay Store. Stay tuned as we examine other modules to see they can organize the bench!

My thanks to HobbyZone.biz for this review sample.