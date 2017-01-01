HobbyZone Aircraft Jig Preview

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Preview September 2017 Manufacturer HobbyZone Subject Aircraft Jig Part Number TBA Pros Completely adjustable Cons Nothing noted MSRP (USD) TBA

Preview

Here's a new product that will be coming soon to HobbyZone USA. This is HobbyZone's new Aircraft Jig which is designed to help you align and assemble the major components of your scale aircraft projects. Note: the jigs in these images are production prototypes and may differ in the final version as noted below. As with other HobbyZone products, this jig is CnC machined from MDF and designed for easy assembly, and once assembled, it is designed for easy adjustments in fuselage length, wingspan, and height. You can set the dihedral angle of your wings to the fuselage as well as the height and offset for your upper wing to the lower wing of your biplane project (there are two adjustable wing mounts per side). The rails, risers, and clamp assemblies go together with ordinary wood glue (I use Gorilla non-foaming wood glue).

In these first two photos, you see the first production prototype which uses regular nuts to hold or adjust length, lateral, and height positions. You can see my 1/24 T-34A Mentor model in the jig.

Below are photos of the second production prototype which I stained with Minwax to see how MDF looks (not bad actually). Note: the production units will be bare wood as shown above, staining or painting of the jig is optional and up to you. I replaced the adjustment nuts shown above with thumb nuts though the production jigs will come with wing nuts. HobbyZone USA may offer an option for thumb nuts for those that may be interested. I find the thumb nuts make the setting and adjustments of the jig more comfortable and easier to use. In these photos below, you can see an Accurate Miniatures 1/48 F3F-2 in the jig.

One other difference between the first and second prototypes - I replaced the nuts and bolts that secured the wing and tail clamps with magnets. The production examples will also use magnets so you can easily remove the upper retainers as needed and they'll be self-adjusting to the thickness of your kit wings/tail surfaces.

The jig is 21.5" (54.6cm) long x 24.5" (62.2cm) wide x 7.75" (19.7cm) high. The clamps/mounts can hold a fuselage 4.25" (10.8cm) - 15" (38.1cm) in length and a wingspan between 6.25" (15.9cm) -19" (48.3cm). This jig is optimized for the great variety of 1/32 scale World War I biplane subjects on the market and is equally useful for a wide variety of other subjects in a variety of scales. The jigs should be in stock in early October and we'll announce pricing on these as soon as that is available.

You can find this new tool soon at www.hobbyzone.biz!

My thanks to HobbyZone.biz for this preview sample.