HobbyZone PG01 Painter Grip Review

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review Jun 2017 Manufacturer HobbyZone Subject Painter Grip Part Number PG01 Pros Leather-wrapped grips, pre-assembled Cons Nothing noted MSRP (USD) $28.95

Review

HobbyZone just released their latest workbench helper, this is the new Painter Grip. This is a painting jig for figure painters that also has utility for detail painters of intricate items like ejection seats, engine blocks, and more.

The Painter Grip comes pre-assembled and ready to work straight out of the box. It consists of the grip which consists of two CnC machined handles bolted together at the bottom and an adjustable vice screw mounted to the HZ knob at the top. The grips are covered with real leather for comfort during extended painting sessions. A separate stand is included which had two mounting options for the grip: one will hold the grip firmly upright while the other will allow the grip to tilt a few degrees forward or back to facilitate painting while the grip is set in the base.

Here is a look at the base with the grip removed and it too is precision machined.

As with similar painting jigs, you simply insert a pin into the bottom of your painting subject and clamp it into the Painter Grip. The leather-wrapped grips are quite comfortable to hold and even mounted to the base, the grip holds the subject at a comfortable height above the work surface for painting.

You can find this new tool at www.hobbyzone.biz!

My thanks to HobbyZone.biz for this review sample.