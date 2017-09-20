Latest News from the48ers.com

The upcoming new title, "Mirage 2000 Under The Skin", was just announced. The mighty delta winged fighter is the subject of the 4th title in the series of the Under The Skin books. The aircraft is exposed in all its glory - probably - for the first time in history! All systems of the venerable Mirage 2000 are pictured down to the last detail, from cockpits to landing gear, from radar to engine, from airframe to weapons. Key variants are covered, including the Mirage 2000E, Mirage 2000-5 and Mirage 2000D in service with all major Mirage 2000 users around the globe.

This is probably the first publication in the world detailing the French jet down to the last detail including all modern avionics and weapons! 100 pages with around 500 photos will satisfy the most demanding modeler and reveal the Mirage's secrets to the serious aviation enthusiast always with the guaranteed quality of the "Under The Skin" series. As with the previous titles, the language used will be English.

The retail price is set at 30 euro, while the pre-order price has been set at 24 euro i.e. 20% off.

The pre-order started and will last till September 20, 2017. Shipments will begin on October 30, 2017.

