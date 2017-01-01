Latest News from Aero Research Co.

We are making a special offer to all interested modelers, collectors, and other hobbyists for the month of March, 2017. A copy of the above sample CD will be sent absolutely free to everyone who requests a copy from within North America. Due to the current very high cost of international airmail, this offer must be restricted to North American addresses.

This CD contains a sample photo from every one of the 100+ PhotoCDs in our current line or to be released through the end of 2017, and is being offered to acquaint people with our product at no cost. Anyone who wants a copy need only drop us an email at aeroresearch@charter.net with their mailing address, and a copy will be sent to them immediately.

We wish to emphasize that this offer is NOT being made to collect email or regular mailing addresses. No record will be kept of either type of address, nor will they receive any sort of future solicitation from Aero Research or any other company as a result of this offer.