New paint sets in Hataka Hobby "Red Line"

1) HTK-AS75 "Modern Hellenic AF paint set vol. 2"

The first aircraft in the Hellenic AF wearing the grey-blue colour was Mirage F1CG in 1975 (in original French scheme). Shortly afterwards the pilots of HAF requested to repaint the remaining interceptors into the "Aegean Blue" scheme. In early 1980s F-5As and F-4Es were repainted (at first using a mix of blue and grey, later standardized as FS35164). The first Greek "Ghost Scheme" painted aircraft was an F-16C Block 30 in 1988. The HAF opted for the new colours as majority of its missions is conducted above the sea (the scheme was the same as US Navy F-16N pattern). The first F-5A was repainted to "Ghost" in 1992, while the first F-4E in 1997.

HTK-AS75 includes standard colours of Greek aircraft since 1980s. The set contains:

HTK-A046 – Medium Grey – FS35237, used in the HAF Ghost Scheme of F-16C/D Block 30/50/52+/52M, F-4E, F-5A/B and two Mirage F1CGs

HTK-A157 - Aggressor Grey – FS36251, used in the HAF Ghost Scheme of F-16C/D Block 30/50/52+/52M, F-4E, F-5A/B and two Mirage F1CGs

HTK-A266 – Bulkhead Grey - FS36307, used in the HAF Ghost Scheme of F-16C/D Block 30/50/52+/52M, F-4E, F-5A/B and two Mirage F1CGs

HTK-A035 – Dark Ghost Grey – FS36320, colour of radome of F-16C/D Block 30/50/52+/52M, F-4E and two Mirage F1CGs in the HAF Ghost Scheme

HTK-A078 – Aluminium – Used in 1980s-90s for lower surfaces in the HAF "Aegean Blue" pattern of Mirage F1CG, F-5A, F-4E (but not on Hu-16B)

HTK-A027 – Intermediate Blue – FS35164, used for upper surfaces in Aegean Blue pattern. The best match for Celomer 1620 - used on upper surfaces of Mirage 2000

HTK-A037 – Light Ghost Grey – FS36375, the best match for Celomer 1625 - base colour of the HAF Mirage 2000 fleet in the so-called "French" scheme

HTK-A267 – Cloud Grey – FS36280, current overall colour of the Hellenic AF Lockheed C-130H Hercules (since 2010) and Alenia C-27J Spartan transports

2) HTK-AS76 "Air Ambulance (HEMS) paint set vol. 1"

Helicopter Emergency Medical Service ("HEMS") or Air Ambulance Services secure transportation of patients to hospitals by air, at the same time providing emergency care. The service is usually operated in a state-run model (like in Polish "LPR" case), fee-for-service model (Swiss "Rega" example) or even public- or private-donated model (like in case of operations supported by German ADAC or Dutch ANWB). Most of the European HEMS operators are using one of the following helicopter types: Agusta A109K2 or A109S Grand Da-Vinci (for high-mountain operations), Airbus Helicopters EC135, EC145 (originally referred to as BK 117 C2) or (less popular) AS365 Dauphin, eventually Bell 429 - all operated in high-visibility painting schemes.

HTK-AS76 includes standard colours of modern European air ambulance helicopters. The set contains:

HTK-A707 – Colza Yellow – RAL1021, base colour of helicopters of ADAC, Austrian ÖAMTC, Czech "DSA" and Hungarian Magyar Légimentö

HTK-A268 – Luminous Red – RAL3024, used for high-visibility stripe on the underside of German ADAC helicopters (Bo 105, BK 117, EC135)

HTK-A103 - Traffic Red – RAL3020, used on helicopters of Swiss "Rega" (with RAL9016) and in similar schemes (incl. Bulgarian and Slovak)

HTK-A101 – Traffic White – RAL9016, used on helicopters of Bulgarian "Heli Air", Slovak "ATE", Swiss "Rega" and German DRF Luftrettung

HTK-A704 – Pure Orange – RAL2004, overall colour of German BMI Luftrettung since late 1978 (used on Bo 105, Bell 212, UH-1D, EC135)

HTK-A269 – Sulphur Yellow – RAL1016, base colour of helis of Dutch "ANWB", Nordic "Air Ambulance", Scandinavian "MediCopter" and more

HTK-A132 – Flame Red – RAL3000, used in the painting scheme of rescue helicopters of German DRF Luftrettung (Bo 105, EC135, EC145)

HTK-A270 – Pearl Opal Green – RAL6036, used in a yellow-green metallic livery (with RAL1021 Colza Yellow) of Scandinavian MediCopter EC145

3) HTK-AS78 "Modern Brazilian AF paint set vol. 2"

For over 40 years (from 1972 till 2003) the French Mirage III and then Mirage 2000 were the most powerful fighter-interceptors of the Brazilian Air Force. During that period all aircraft were stationed in Anápolis Air Base, Goiás. From 1972 up to 1979 with the 1st ALADA (Ala de Defesa Aérea), converted in 1979 to 1st GDA "Jaguar" (Grupo de Defesa Aérea). Mirage IIIs were painted overall aluminum till 1979, when they were repainted into a locally developed two-tone grey camouflage. Mirage 2000s throughout their service in the Brazilian AF (from 2006 till 2013) featured a standard French camouflage scheme.

HTK-AS78 includes standard colours of Brazilian Mirage fleet from 1972 till 2013. The set contains:

HTK-A139 – Semi-matt Aluminium – "Alumilac", standard colour of Mirage IIIEBR/DBR of Brazilian AF (locally designated F-103E/D) from 1972 till 1979

HTK-A031 - Gunship Grey – FS36118, used for upper surfaces of Brazilian AF Mirage IIIEBR/DBR (locally designated F-103E/D) from 1979 till 2005

HTK-A231 – Fog Grey - FS36293, used for lower surfaces of Brazilian AF Mirage III EBR/DBR (locally designated F-103E/D) from 1979 till 2005

HTK-A027 – Intermediate Blue – FS35164, the best match for French Gris-Bleu Fonce (Celomer 1620) used on Brazilian AF Mirage 2000B/C (F-2000B/C)

HTK-A037 – Light Ghost Grey – FS36375, the best match for French Gris-Bleu Clair (Celomer 1625) used on Brazilian AF Mirage 2000B/C (F-2000B/C)

HTK-A035 – Dark Ghost Grey – FS36320, the best match for original colour of radome of Mirage 2000B/C (F-2000B/C) during service in Brazilian AF

4) HTK-AS79 "Air Ambulance (HEMS) paint set vol. 2"

Modern Polish Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) was established in 2000 under the name of "Lotnicze Pogotowie Ratunkowe" or "LPR". Currently LPR operates from 21 permanent bases (plus one seasonal base). Until 2011 LPR's operations had been executed with obsolete Mi-2+ helicopters. Since 2009 LPR operates 23 Eurocopter EC135 P2+ and 4 EC135 P3 helicopters. The whole fleet wears a unified high-visibility yellow-red painting scheme.

HTK-AS79 includes standard colours of Polish LPR air ambulance helicopters. The set contains: