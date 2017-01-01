Cybermodeler Online Scale Modeling Magazine

Latest News from HobbyZone USA

New Release Coming Next Week

Look what is coming next week to HobbyZone USA! This is HobbyZone's new Painter's Grip which features a leather hand grip for comfort as well as a knob to control the pin clamp that will hold your figure, miniature, or subassembly (like a scale ejection seat). As you would for any other painting jig, simply mount your figure or subassembly onto a pin, clamp that into the Painter's Grip, and get to work. The set also comes with a base which will hold your work off the bench while the paint dries or you return from an adult beverage. The Painter's Grip retails for $28.95 which is actually cheaper than the PK-PRO figure jigs that we previously carried.

You can see these and more at HobbyZone USA (www.hobbyzone.biz).

