Latest News from HobbyZone USA

New Release Coming Next Week

Look what is coming next week to HobbyZone USA! This is HobbyZone's new Painter's Grip which features a leather hand grip for comfort as well as a knob to control the pin clamp that will hold your figure, miniature, or subassembly (like a scale ejection seat). As you would for any other painting jig, simply mount your figure or subassembly onto a pin, clamp that into the Painter's Grip, and get to work. The set also comes with a base which will hold your work off the bench while the paint dries or you return from an adult beverage. The Painter's Grip retails for $28.95 which is actually cheaper than the PK-PRO figure jigs that we previously carried.

You can see these and more at HobbyZone USA (www.hobbyzone.biz).