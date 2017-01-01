Latest News from MMP

MMP/Stratus are delighted to announce a new series of books on the equipment and operations of the German Wehrmacht in WW2. The focus is on the often ignored or overlooked soft-skinned, non-armoured, vehicles used by the German army. These profusely illustrated photo albums include a large number of previously unseen pictures, many from private sources in Germany. Whatever the rules might have said, German soldiers took many photos, and these are the basis for our new series!

Individual titles cover either an operation (such as Dunkirk), or a class of vehicles, from horse-drawn transport to the wide variety of soft-skinned vehicles, large and small, used by the German armed forces.

The first titles which be available in early autumn and winter 2017.

Sd.Kfz. 6 Mittlerer Zugkraftwagen 5t

Sd.Kfz. 7 Mittlerer Zugkraftwagen 8t

Dunkirk 1940 Through a German Lens

German Horse Power of the Wehrmacht in WW2

Sd.Kfz. 10 Leichter ugkraftwagen 1t

More books to follow including: