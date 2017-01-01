Latest News from Scale Aircraft Conversions
New Products – January 2017
- 48320 Curtiss P-40B Landing Gear for 1/48 Airfix
- 48321 AH-64D Apache Landing Gear for 1/48 Hasegawa
- 48322 F-4 Phantom Landing Gear for 1/48 Zoukei-Mura
- 48323 Super Etendard Landing Gear for 1/48 Kitty Hawk
- 72135 Eurofighter Landing Gear for 1/72 Hasegawa
New Products – February 2017
- 32113 L-19/0-1 Bird Dog Landing Gear and Engine Supports for 1/32 Roden
- 48324 Junkers Ju 88 Landing for 1/48 ICM, Special Hobby
- 72136 Jet Provost T.3 Landing Gear for 1/72 Airfix
- 72137 Fairey Barracuda Landing Gear for 1/72 Special Hobby
- 72138 B-17 Flying Fortress Landing Gear for 1/72 Airfix
New Products – March 2017
- 48325 BAe Hawk T. Landing Gear for 1/48 Hobby Boss, all variants
- 35003 HH-65, AS 365/565, Z-9 Landing Gear (for 1/35 Trumpeter
- 32114 Sopwith Snipe Landing Gear for 1/32 Wingnut Wings
- 32115 Me 262B-1/U-1 Landing Gear for 1/32 Revell, 2016 mold
