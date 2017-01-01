Latest Release from Specialty Press

Dennis R. Jenkins' new Space Shuttle book, Space Shuttle: Developing an Icon 1972-2013, is a three-volume, slip-cased set with over 1,500 pages and 4,000 photos and drawings. It documents the complete U.S. Space Shuttle program from the earliest days through the last mission.

During 30 years and 135 missions, the U.S. space shuttle carried more crewmembers to orbit than all other launch systems, from all other countries combined, and carried more than 4.5 million pounds of payload to orbit. It was a staggering record of success. Unfortunately, it was accompanied by a tragic record of failure, with two accidents claiming the lives of 14 astronauts as well as other incidents claiming several ground personnel.

Because it flew for 30 years, most people alive today do not remember a time when the space shuttle was not in the news. The public was enthralled, the politicians somewhat less, and the armchair critics even less so. The space shuttle was meant as a stepping-stone to broader exploration. But the funding and political will never materialized, leaving the vehicle with little meaningful work for most of its flight campaign. Only near the end was it able to demonstrate its intended purpose, building a space station. Unfortunately, having found its stride as the primary support vehicle for the International Space Station, the White House canceled the program.

All of this has left an uncertain legacy for one of the most visible engineering achievements of the 20th Century. This book is not meant to establish that legacy, but to thoroughly document the development, technology, and, to a lesser extent, the flight campaign.

Dennis R. Jenkins was an engineer and project manager on the space shuttle program for 33 years. He is currently the project director for the Endeavour display,as well as facility construction manager at the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center in Los Angeles. He splits his time between Los Angeles, California, and Cape Canaveral, Florida.

This February 2017 release retails for $169.95.