Modefiesta 36 Contest

By Kelly Jamison

Well the Alamo Squadron, IPMS San Antonio did it again! They put on a fantastic contest. The sign in process went very well with plenty of tables to work from, plenty of entrance forms, clear instructions on what to do, great and I do mean great, volunteers working very hard to get everything done and easy to follow path to get your models on the viewing tables. The tables were elevated to just the right height to ease viewing and keep little hands away.

The vendor's area was busy with great deals to be made. Some brick and mortar stores brought out their best and some private collections were being thinned with a great variety of kits and supplies to be found for any modeler of any genre.

The awards portion of the show flowed naturally, quickly and with minimum mistakes. I was pleased to see the announcer call up the three winners at the same time for the category then award the individual their plaque. It seemed to increase the speed and flow of the ceremony and decrease that awkward pause as someone makes their way up to the front. Very well done!

I can't say enough about the positive attitudes of the club members and how hard they worked to put on a great show for us. I never heard a negative word or saw anything but good people doing their best. I would easily call the Alamo Squadron one of the top 10 clubs in the States.