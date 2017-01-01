Tech Tip: Eyestrain in Scale Modeling

By Michael Benolkin

You may have noted that I haven't spent much time on the bench lately and while we all go through dry spells, I decided to build a quick project to get things moving again. Instead of getting motivation, I simply got eye strain. Like most folks who've been modeling a while, I wear glasses (bifocals) and an Optivisor to get closer to my work. No matter how I cleaned my glasses and Optivisor, the problem persisted. As I mulled this further, I had a blinding flash of the obvious - I was wearing the wrong glasses. Let me explain…

In the early days of my Air Force career, I was getting eye strain reading Russian newspapers (the print contrast was awful then and not much better now). My Russian teachers didn't understand the problem until I had an eye exam and discovered that while I had 20/15 distance vision, I needed glasses to read crappy print. Over time that need increased and today even my 20/15 has degraded.

When I was a crew dog on EC-130s, the computer monitors at our crew stations were above eye-level and crappy, but the Air Force wouldn't provide reading prescriptions in full lenses - just in the lower bifocals. Trying to read a monitor above my head through bifocals led to neck cramps. A trip to a civilian eye shop led to full-frame reading glasses and I could see clearly and comfortably on those LONG missions.

Fast forward a few decades and I started keeping two types of glasses - 1) the regular type with distance vision in the upper and reading in the lower bifocals, and 2) computer workstation glasses where the main lenses focused on the monitors at arm's length in the upper and reading in the lower bifocals. When I first asked for such a prescription from my optometrist, he thought I'd just landed from Mars, but after I insisted, he did the vision testing at the requested distances and wrote up the computer glasses prescription. That was 16 years ago, and when I picked up a revised prescription a few weeks ago, it seems that the idea of computer glasses is catching on.

Over the course of these years, I went from using just the Optivisor to using my normal glasses plus the Optivisor. No matter what I did, my modeling sessions would end with mild eye strain. After my blinding flash of the obvious, I tried my computer glasses on the workbench. For whatever reason, it had never dawned on me to try my computer glases on my hobby bench since I was using my regular glasses for everything but computer work. Now I am able to see effectively around my workspace as well as up-close on my project using my computer glasses with and without the Optivisor. The eyestrain is gone. I don't know if any of you are having similar challenges, but I thought I'd share this experience just in case.

