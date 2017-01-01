Kitty Hawk Models 1/35 AH-6J/MH-6J Little Bird Quick Build Review

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review May 2017 Manufacturer Kitty Hawk Subject AH-6J/MH-6J Little Bird Scale 1/35 Kit Number 50003 Primary Media Styrene, Photo-Etch Pros Nice details and options Cons See text Skill Level Experienced MSRP (USD) $54.95

The Build

For a brief discussion of this subject and a look at this kit out of the box, look here.

Here is a favorite subject of mine - the H-6 Cayuse family. It was a pleasant surprise when Kitty Hawk announced this kit in 1/35 scale, and when this kit arrived, I couldn't wait to get started. The kit layout is more sensible/less modular than earlier Kitty Hawk kits, so let's jump into the project. This will be a classic quick-build - I will only use liquid cement (Tamiya Extra Thin) along with basic tools. No paint, filler, or other materials will be used to build this model so you can see for yourself how the fit and finish of the basic model appears after each step. I will also not be using the kit photo-etched parts. I will (more or less) follow the assembly instructions as printed and note any issues as required.

Before we even start, just a reminder that the Kitty Hawk kits have the odd ejector pin stubs that pop out of the strangest places. Take your time, examine each part for mold stubs, ejector pin stubs, and mold flash, then test-fit the parts before gluing just to make sure there are no surprises. The more time you spend here, the less frustration you will have later.

Step 1 - the first step is to assemble the Allison (now Rolls Royce) power pack. The engine core and exhaust stacks come in halves, and this was a great opportunity to try out some new tools that scrape away mold lines and seams without flattening the surfaces. Step 1 does highlight the need to study the assemblies before attempting them. For example, you need to mount part C7 onto the accessory pack before B25 or else it isn't going to fit. The instructions also show a four-part assembly that mounts to the engine consisting of parts B1, B15, B16, and B17. These are really small parts and the two lines (B15/B16) are supposed to plug into part B1. Since B1 has no mounting holes, you're going to have a challenge getting these together unless you mount B1 into the rear of the engine pack and B17 against the accessory shield as shown in the instructions. Once these are solidly mounted, the two lines (B15/B16) can be glued into place without the use of colorful metaphors.

Step 2 - this step builds up the firewall and engine mounts. The instructions have parts B70 and B71 swapped, and the hole that is supposed to go through the frame of the starboard mount (B70) is really a C-shaped opening where hose B72 passes through. I'm not sure if B70 is supposed to be C-shaped or was a short-shot (incomplete molded part), but it worked. Speaking of short-shots, the mounting tab for frame C35 to mount to the firewall isn't there on my part, so I waited to mount B70/B71 as they have rods that plug into the underside of C35 and that, in turn, allowed for C35 to be glued into place on the firewall.

Step 3 - is the instrument panel console and cyclics. For whatever reason, Kitty Hawk opted to mold the cyclic shafts and grips as separate parts, and these mount to the pitch control tubes that extend out of either side of the console bottom. Once again, the parts for the pitch control tubes are reversed in the instructions (B19/B20). The bottom of one of the cyclic shafts was short shot, so it didn't have the mating surface for the control tube. I tacked both cyclics to their control tubes with liquid cement, then added a drop of cyano to reinforce the short shot mating surface.

Step 4 - here is the rear cockpit bulkhead and crew seats. Kitty Hawk replicated the lightweight seats nicely though the parts A38/A39 that mount behind the crews' heads appear to be inertial reels. For whatever reason, the instructions have you drop the rear of each shoulder harness behind the seat rather than into the inertial reel. While the port side collective is one piece, the starboard side is smaller yet two pieces (one of which got away). There is a part 32 that is supposed to mount between the pilots but the indicated mounting hole doesn't exist on the bulkhead.

Step 5 - This should be a simple enough step - mounting the anti-torque (yaw) pedals to the floor. The pedals have mold-tree attachments inside the backside of the C-shaped pedals and you'll have to take care removing those stubs to avoid damaging these delicate parts. One of the pedals turned out to be short-shot, but if this had been a full-build, it would have been simple enough to scratch-build a replacement.

Step 8 - steps 6 and 7 have you assemble either the weapons mount frames and ammo cannisters of the AH-6 or the planks of the MH-6. I'm not going to worry about the AH or MH-specific details in this exercise and stick with the basic airframe. In step 8, the floor, console, front and rear bulkheads all come together. The extra time spent cleaning up all of the parts made this step flawless.

Step 9 - Here's the big moment, the assembled interior mounts inside the fuselage halves. Flawless.

We'll conclue this build in Part 2 to see if we have any other challenges to overcome. Aside from the minor issues above, this kit goes together nicely and painting it will be even easier. The Little Bird comes in the same variety of colors as Ford's Model T - black.

My sincere thanks to Kitty Hawk Models for this review sample!

References: