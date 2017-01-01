Landscapes of War - The Greatest Guide Vol.3 Book Review

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review April 2017 Title Landscapes of War - The Greatest Guide Vol.3 Author Rodrigo Hernandez Cabos Publisher Accion Press Modelismo Published 2017 ISBN 978-84-95464-93-4 Format 160 pages, softbound MSRP (Euro) 29.50€

Review

Here is the third installment of the Landscapes of War series from Accion Press. This is another modeler's guide in their growing reference series to help us develop and enhance our model presentation skills. In Landscapes of War Volume 1, we were given a nice tutorial on developing scenes in nature for our dioramas and vignettes, making our own trees, water effects, and more. In Landscapes of War Volume 2, we were given a nice tutorial on developing scenes in forested or oasis-type settings.

In this release, the author takes us through a look at developing rural settings - European farmhouses and villages. As before, the author and builders show how to recreate the architecture and colors common in Europe during the second world war. Coverage in this title includes:

Sniper (Germany - spring 1945)

A Vehicle-Vignette in Larger Scale (displaying the 1/9 scale Zundapp KS 750)

Solid Brick Wall (with mold to create brick to brick)

Working with Styrodur (Buildings and bases for dioramas)

Stone Walls (different ways to make stone walls)

The Long and Winding Road (II Korpus Polski, Italy 1945

The title is well-illustrated (as have the previous volumes) showing how to replicate the features being developed in each section. They also include reference photos which can sometimes be difficult to discern from the works of art of the completed buildings and structures.

What is interesting is that in other titles from Accion Press (and others), they provide outstanding techniques to improve your modeling skills as well as your painting and weathering skills. Putting that newly finished masterpiece on a display base or into a vignette or display is a great way to bring the model to life and to tell a story. With these Landscapes of War titles, the vignettes and dioramas receive just as much detailing and weathering as the model so now your entire presentation becomes a work of art.

This is another great title from Accion Press that will be one you'll want near your bench or nightstand when you're looking for ideas or inspiration to apply to your next project. This title is currently available direct from the publisher (click the link below) and will find its way into other stores soon.

Definitely recommended!

My sincere thanks to Accion Press for this review sample!